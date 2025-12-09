DNA Diagnostics Market Projected to Surge by 66% to USD 21.69 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DNA Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 13.07 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 21.69 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.81%.







The development of liquid biopsy is an innovative jump in DNA diagnostics. By activating non-invasive, accurate, real-time analysis of genetic material, liquid biopsies open new limitations to the detection of disease, personalized medicine, and treatment surveillance. With the continued advances and growth of various applications, this technology is posing an unprecedented opportunity for growth and innovation in the global DNA diagnostics market.



Increase in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Testing



The increase in DTC testing is revolutionizing the global DNA diagnostics market by making genetic insights more accessible and personalized. Rising consumer interest in ancestry and health-related insights is driving this trend, offering significant growth opportunities for companies. As technological advancements and strategic partnerships continue to shape the industry, the future of DNA diagnostics lies in innovation, personalization, and ethical practices.



Transition from Classical to Smart Bioinformatics



The transition from classical to smart bioinformatics, coupled with the rising integration of AI, is reshaping the global DNA diagnostics market. This paradigm shift enhances the accuracy, speed, and accessibility of genetic testing, unlocking immense potential for innovation in personalized medicine, cancer diagnostics, and infectious disease management. By embracing these advancements, the global DNA diagnostics market is poised for sustained growth, addressing the evolving healthcare needs of a diverse global population.



Advancements in Genomics and Personalized Medicine



Advancements in genomics and personalized medicine are reshaping the global DNA diagnostics market, driving innovation, and creating new opportunities for healthcare providers, technology developers, and patients. By leveraging these advancements, the market is positioned to address critical healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes, heralding a new age of precision diagnostics and treatment.



Increasing Prevalence of Genetic and Chronic Disorders



The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders has emerged as a key driver of the global DNA diagnostics market. Advances in molecular technologies, the growing adoption of precision medicine, and supportive government initiatives have created a robust foundation for the market's expansion. The future of DNA diagnostics holds immense potential for transforming healthcare, offering innovative solutions for early diagnosis, personalized treatment, and improved patient outcomes. As the market continues to evolve, it will play a pivotal role in addressing the global healthcare burden of genetic and chronic diseases.



Technological Advancements in DNA Sequencing



Technological advancements in DNA sequencing are undeniably the driving force behind the rapid growth of the global DNA diagnostics market. By enabling highly accurate and efficient genetic analysis, these innovations are transforming healthcare delivery and paving the way for personalized medicine. As DNA sequencing technologies continue to evolve, they hold immense potential to reshape diagnostics, improve patient outcomes, and expand the horizons of genomic medicine on a global scale.



Expanding Applications of DNA Diagnostics



The expanding applications of DNA diagnostics across disease detection, personalized medicine, reproductive health, consumer genomics, and drug development are driving the growth of the global DNA diagnostics market. Advances in genomics, combined with technological innovations, are transforming healthcare by making diagnostics more precise, accessible, and impactful. As the scope of DNA diagnostics continues to widen, it will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of medicine and public health.



Rising Awareness of Early Disease Detection



The rising awareness of early disease detection is a crucial factor driving the global DNA diagnostics market. With an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, advancements in genetic testing technologies, and the growing need for personalized medicine, DNA diagnostics are becoming indispensable tools for early disease detection. The benefits of early diagnosis, including improved patient outcomes and more efficient healthcare systems, continue to fuel the demand for DNA diagnostics.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global DNA diagnostics market is segmented based on product type, including consumables, instruments & software, and services. The consumables segment holds the most significant market share in 2024. Consumables are a key factor in the DNA diagnostics market, leading to the success and efficiency of genetic testing technologies. From reagents and PCR consumables to sequencing kits and sample preparation tools, these products are essential to the functioning of diagnostic tests across numerous applications. The increasing demand for genetic testing, personalized medicine, and precision healthcare, combined with advances in genomic technologies, is causing the market for DNA diagnostics consumables. Furthermore, instruments and software are essential to the DNA diagnostics market, enabling innovation and improving patient outcomes through precise and efficient diagnostic procedures. While challenges such as regulatory compliance and cost remain, ongoing advancements in automation, AI, and cloud computing are unlocking new opportunities.



Segmentation by Product Type

Consumables

Instruments & Software

Services

INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY



The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, and HIV, along with its cost-effectiveness and high sensitivity, continues to drive the adoption of PCR-based DNA diagnostics. Such factors have contributed to the growth of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment in the global DNA diagnostics market, enabling it to hold the most significant segmental share. Advancements in real-time PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) further enhance accuracy and efficiency. The rising demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) in precision medicine, oncology, and rare disease diagnosis is a major growth driver. The decreasing cost of sequencing and improvements in bioinformatics tools are also expanding its applications in genetic testing.



The growing need for cancer diagnostics and cytogenetic analysis is fueling the demand for ISH techniques, including Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), which enables detailed chromosomal analysis for disease detection and prognosis. The expanding applications of microarrays in gene expression profiling, pharmacogenomics, and prenatal screening contribute to market growth. Its high-throughput nature allows for large-scale genetic analysis, making it valuable for clinical and research applications.



Segmentation by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Microarray

DNA Fingerprinting

Others

INSIGHTS BY SAMPLE TYPE



The global DNA diagnostics market by sample type is segmented into blood, serum & plasma, saliva, and others. Blood, serum, and plasma remain dominant due to their high reliability, especially in oncology and prenatal testing, while saliva-based tests are fueling the growth of at-home and pharmacogenomics markets. In 2024, the blood, serum & plasma segment held the most significant market share. The market for DNA diagnostics using these sample types is growing rapidly, driven by innovations in sequencing, PCR, and automated processing technologies. Future advancements in molecular diagnostics, coupled with improved regulatory frameworks, will further enhance the adoption of these sample types in clinical and research settings. However, alternative sample types like buccal swabs, tissue, urine, and hair are driving specialized applications in cancer, forensic, and genetic screening, ensuring continued expansion of the global DNA diagnostics market. The choice of sample type in DNA diagnostics is influenced by factors such as ease of collection, accuracy, and specific clinical applications.



Segmentation by Sample Type

Blood, Serum & Plasma

Saliva

Others

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global DNA diagnostics market by application is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, prenatal testing, newborn genetic screening, forensics, and others. The cancer segment dominated the global market share and is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. DNA diagnostics is transforming cancer care by enabling early detection, guiding targeted therapies, assessing hereditary risk, and monitoring treatment response. Despite challenges such as cost, data interpretation, and ethical concerns, the market is poised for significant growth. Continued advancements in NGS, liquid biopsy, and AI-driven genomic analysis will drive further innovation in cancer diagnostics, ultimately improving patient outcomes worldwide. Furthermore, DNA diagnostics is transforming infectious disease management by providing highly accurate, rapid, and cost-effective molecular testing solutions. As next-generation sequencing, automation, and AI-driven analytics continue to advance, the global DNA diagnostics market will expand further. Companies investing in affordable, rapid, and accessible molecular diagnostics will play a critical role in the future of infectious disease control and global health security.



Segmentation by Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Genetic Screening

Forensics

Others

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global DNA diagnostics market by end-user is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. Diagnostic centers will dominate the global market in 2024, capturing the largest share and driving significant growth in the market. Diagnostic centers are benefiting from technological advancements and outsourcing trends, hospitals & clinics are integrating genomics into personalized medicine, and research institutions, forensic labs, Pharma & biotech companies, CROs & CDMos are expanding applications in drug discovery and forensic science. With continuous innovation, regulatory support, and increasing awareness, DNA diagnostics is set to play a crucial role in the future of healthcare and biotechnology. Each End-user segment is significantly contributing to the growth of the global DNA diagnostics market.



Segmentation by End-User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Other

Key Company Profiles

Abbott

F. Hoffmann La-Roche

Illumina

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

23andMe

24Genetics

Agilent Technologies

Ancestry

Beyond Nutrition Health and Wellness Services DMCC

BillionToOne

CircleDNA

Danaher

EverlyWell

GE Healthcare

GeneDx

Genetrack India

Helix

Igenomix

Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mapmygenome

Merck KgaA

myDNA Life Australia

MyHeritage

Natera

tellmeGen

Vitagen-X Precision Nutrition

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the global DNA diagnostics market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global DNA diagnostics market?

3. Which region dominates the global DNA diagnostics market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the DNA diagnostics industry?

5. Who are the key players in the global DNA diagnostics market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 429 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipaa45

