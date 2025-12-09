Industry 5.0 Market Set to Surge: Projected to Reach $310.9 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry 5.0 Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industry 5.0 market analysis illuminates the sector's rapid expansion, significant growth potential, and segmentation across major regions and leading countries. This report synthesizes historical data and projects future growth while highlighting competitive dynamics, emerging trends, and strategic advancements influencing the market's trajectory.

Industry 5.0 market has showcased remarkable growth, escalating from $71.74 billion in 2024 to $96.33 billion in 2025, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3%. Key growth factors include advances in AI and robotics, heightened demand for personalized products, expansion of smart manufacturing, and sustainability initiatives. Innovatory IoT technologies have also played a pivotal role.

Forecasts suggest an exponential growth curve, with the market projected to surge to $310.9 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 34%. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of collaborative robots (cobots), increased emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, and groundbreaking developments in digital twins and industrial 3D printing. Real-time data processing needs, coupled with growing industrial demand for AI and robotics, further propel this evolution. Noteworthy trends include human-machine collaboration integration, adoption of AI in industrial settings, and advanced AR/VR application development.

The integration of robots in industries significantly contributes to market growth, promoting automation of repetitive labor, precision enhancement, and efficiency improvement. Consequently, this leads to bolstered productivity and operational cost reduction. For instance, U.S. manufacturing witnessed a 12% surge in industrial robot installations in 2023, emphasizing the growing robots' role. The embrace of Industry 5.0 fosters seamless human-robot collaboration, allowing for flexible, efficient, and tailored manufacturing processes.

Prominent companies are investing in smart factory innovations through intelligent industrial apps, leveraging AI, IoT, and real-time data analytics to optimize operational efficiency and sustainability. For example, UnifyTwin unveiled an Intelligent Industrial App Suite in May 2022, aimed at enhancing energy management, sustainability, and yield optimization. Additionally, Clockworks Analytics expanded its digital twin capabilities by acquiring assets from Animated Insights in October 2023, underscoring the emphasis on 3D digital twin visualization and device monitoring technology.

Key players shaping the market landscape include Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and Rockwell Automation Inc. North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth. Major regions analyzed encompass Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Industry 5.0 signifies the future of industrial evolution, characterized by human-technology synergy to enhance productivity and creativity while ensuring sustainability and customization. Key technological advancements include digital twins, industrial 3D printing, AI in manufacturing, and AR/VR applications. Industry 5.0 spans various industries such as automotive, energy, medical, and aerospace.

The market offers numerous opportunities for stakeholders involved in system integration, software development, IT consulting, data analytics, and cybersecurity. The value chain also encompasses adaptive manufacturing systems and robotic process automation software, highlighting the multifaceted nature of Industry 5.0 market dynamics.

The Industry 5.0 Global Market Report 2025 provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to effectively assess the rapidly growing industry landscape. Focused on key trends shaping the decade, this comprehensive report stands as an indispensable tool for navigating the evolving dynamics of Industry 5.0.

