Bitcoin Munari Enters Final Hours of $0.50 Presale Round as Bitcoin Trades Near $90K Production Cost





HELSINKI, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari today marks the final day of its $0.50 Round 4 presale, coinciding with Bitcoin trading near the $90,000 production cost level that analysts now view as a key market support. As BTC hovers around $91,000 amid miner profitability pressures, attention has increased on fixed-supply digital assets with defined issuance models. The timing positions Bitcoin Munari’s presale milestone within a broader market environment shaped by mining economics, cost compression, and heightened scrutiny of supply-transparent blockchain projects.

With spot prices fluctuating just above that threshold, analysts have emphasized that cost compression continues to affect miner behavior and contributes to sell pressure. This environment has sharpened user focus on fixed-supply projects with transparent issuance schedules. Bitcoin Munari, which is completing its final day of 4th presale round, has seen increased visibility as a result of this broader macro backdrop.

Bitcoin’s Cost Floor and Its Influence on Market Activity

JPMorgan’s updated estimate places Bitcoin’s production cost at $90,000, down from last month’s $94,000, based on electricity priced at $0.05/kWh. Each $0.01/kWh increase adds an estimated $18,000 to operating costs for higher-expense mining operations. The analysts noted that although reduced difficulty usually supports miner revenue, the current environment reflects continued margin pressure rather than relief.





Bitcoin’s recent behavior near its production threshold has shaped sentiment across adjacent sectors, including early-stage digital assets preparing for mainnet development. As miner selling persists, participants have monitored supply-capped projects to evaluate how alternative issuance structures may behave amid cost-driven constraints within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Presale Activity Intensifies as Bitcoin Munari Leaves the $0.50 Round

Bitcoin Munari’s Round 4 presale is priced at $0.50, marking the final day before the project transitions to its next phase in the ten-round schedule. Its benchmark valuation of $6.00 sets a defined 1,100% ROI for this round. Presale tokens carry no vesting and unlock at Solana SPL deployment, followed by a 1:1 migration into the project’s independent Layer-1 blockchain.

BTCM maintains a fixed supply of 21,000,000 tokens, allocated as follows:

11,130,000 for public presale, 6,090,000 for validator rewards, 1,680,000 for liquidity reserves, 1,050,000 for the team (vesting), and 1,050,000 for marketing and ecosystem initiatives. The distribution has been a consistent reference point for participants evaluating supply concentration relative to other early-market offerings.

Architecture, Migration Path, and Independent Security Reviews

Bitcoin Munari advances through a two-phase architecture. Phase 1 operates on Solana as an SPL token, enabling low-cost, high-speed settlement during its early development stage. Phase 2 migrates BTCM to its dedicated Layer-1 chain, built on delegated Proof-of-Stake with EVM compatibility, privacy configuration tools, governance functions, and a 1:1 bridge supporting conversion from Solana to the mainnet.





Independent assessments have reviewed the smart contract structure ahead of the migration stage. Bitcoin Munari completed a full audit with Solidproof and a separate audit conducted by Spy Wolf . Team verification documentation has also been published through the Spy Wolf KYC report .

Coverage from Crypto League reviewed the dual-phase architecture and validator-linked security model in detail.

Validator Participation and Long-Term Network Design

Interest in Bitcoin Munari’s mainnet has increased attention on the validator model that will support consensus, block production, and staking economics. Validator participation spans a ten-year period, with 29% of total supply allocated to reward distribution. Full validator nodes require 10,000 BTCM and hardware including an 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, enabling operators to participate directly in block validation and network uptime.

Mobile validators operate through a lightweight Android client, participating with 1,000 BTCM and contributing to network verification without managing full chain storage. Delegators may participate with 100 BTCM, staking through existing validators without hardware requirements. Rewards for Year 1 range from 18–25% APY, dependent on uptime and stake proportions. This structure establishes long-term participation incentives as the network approaches its Layer-1 launch.

Market Environment and How Miner Economics Shape BTCM Presale Participation

Bitcoin trading near its calculated production cost has amplified discussions around mining sustainability and market support levels. While analysts note that reduced difficulty can improve miner margins, power pricing sensitivity continues to influence operational decisions among high-cost producers. These pressures have contributed to elevated monitoring of cost-based stability levels throughout the current cycle.

Within this environment, Bitcoin Munari’s presale activity has reflected increased user attention as Round 4 concludes. The project’s fixed supply, defined distribution, and phased Layer-1 roadmap have intersected with current market behavior driven by miner economics and production thresholds, influencing participation patterns as the presale transitions to its next stage.





