Rogers First to Launch Satellite-to-Mobile Service with Must-Have Apps

Rogers covers Canada coast-to-coast with new service

Service now includes voice and video calling with popular apps

Launches satellite-to-mobile IoT service for businesses

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced the launch of Rogers Satellite, a first of its kind service that will keep Canadians connected. The new service now includes popular apps that offer voice and video calling.

“We’re proud to be the first and only provider in the country to offer this ground-breaking technology so Canadians can stay connected. The launch of Rogers Satellite builds on our legacy of innovative firsts and bringing the best technology to Canadians,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “No one covers Canada like Rogers, and with the launch we’re making the service even better, giving people access to the apps they need most including calling over WhatsApp in places they never thought possible.”

New Era of Connectivity for Consumers with Must-Have Apps

In addition to text messaging, Rogers Satellite now supports some of the most popular apps so customers can check weather, use mapping, and stay in touch using most modern smartphones where traditional cell coverage is not available, including:

WhatsApp

Google Maps

AccuWeather

X

CalTopo





The list of satellite-ready apps will continue to grow as developers update their apps to work over satellite.

Transforming Industry with IoT Satellite Connectivity

Today, the company also launched satellite-to-mobile for IoT businesses, another Canadian first. With Canada’s vast geography and resource-based economy, Rogers Satellite now provides connectivity for IoT applications in some of the most remote regions of the country where traditional cellular networks don’t reach.

Applications include fleet and asset tracking along remote highways and rail corridors, as well as powering automated sensors for sectors like forestry and mining. As the technology advances, it will help transform Canadian businesses and governmental organizations.

Canadians Embracing Rogers Satellite in Beta Trial

In July, the company launched a free beta text messaging service including text-to-911.

“We’ve had a terrific response from Canadians using Rogers Satellite,” said Staffieri. “During the trial, customers sent over one million satellite text messages, helping them stay safe and connected all across the country.”

Rogers customers on select plans can enjoy Rogers Satellite at no additional cost for promotional periods. All Canadians can sign up for Rogers Satellite for $15/month, with beta trial participants receiving a $5/month discount for the first 12 months.

Rogers Satellite will expand next to support data and voice services. This will include 911 voice services for all Canadians. ​

For more information about Rogers Satellite, visit rogers.com/satellite.

