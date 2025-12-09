The Weather Network names Sporting Life its official outerwear partner

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Weather Network (TWN) is pleased to announce a new strategic brand partnership with Sporting Life , naming the premier retailer as its Official Outerwear Partner. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping Canadians stay informed, prepared and ready to enjoy all of Canada’s seasons — whether navigating the elements safely, performing at their best outdoors, or looking their best while doing it.





Introducing The Weather Shop

As part of this year-long partnership, TWN and Sporting Life are launching The Weather Shop — the first initiative of its kind for The Weather Network — a customized, seasonally curated experience that helps Canadians select the right outerwear and weather-ready clothing for any conditions, with a focus on performance, style, and comfort.

“Our mission has always been to keep Canadians informed and safe. Knowing the forecast is only half the battle — being prepared for it is the other,” said Maureen Rogers, President & CEO of Pelmorex. “Partnering with Sporting Life on our first-ever weather shop ensures Canadians have the gear they need to navigate Canada’s ever-changing weather.”



Key features of The Weather Shop

Seasonal-ready gear: Apparel recommendations that align with seasonal conditions and activities

Apparel recommendations that align with seasonal conditions and activities Cross-platform promotion : Featured across TWN platforms to drive awareness seasonally

: Featured across TWN platforms to drive awareness seasonally Education: Content to help Canadians navigate our varied climate and decide what to wear for every season

Content to help Canadians navigate our varied climate and decide what to wear for every season Performance and style: Curated pieces that allow Canadians to look and feel their best outdoors, highlighting style and functionality

Always-on integration across TWN platforms

On-air integration: TWN meteorologists and Video Journalists will showcase Sporting Life gear organically in programming, providing valuable exposure with relevant content

TWN meteorologists and Video Journalists will showcase Sporting Life gear organically in programming, providing valuable exposure with relevant content Live on-location broadcasts: TWN teams will take the show on the road with live hits from select Sporting Life stores during each season, giving viewers real-time weather insights alongside featuring curated gear on-site

TWN teams will take the show on the road with live hits from select Sporting Life stores during each season, giving viewers real-time weather insights alongside featuring curated gear on-site Persistent digital presence: A continuous presence across desktop, mobile web, app, and social placements ensures users can access The Weather Shop whenever the weather shifts



A partnership built on trust

The collaboration leverages the strengths of two established Canadian brands: The Weather Network’s authority on the elements and Sporting Life’s long-standing reputation for helping Canadians make the most of any season’s outdoor activities. The multi-platform campaign will also feature 15-second broadcast spots and vertical social content designed to intercept weather-conscious audiences as they plan their daily activities.

“Canadians trust The Weather Network for clarity and guidance, and they trust Sporting Life for elevated apparel and equipment that meets those conditions with style and performance. A partnership made for Canadian Weather,” said Bill Gregson, Executive Chairman at Sporting Life. “In partnership with The North Face, our Weather Shops, starting with Winter, offers a meticulously curated selection of outerwear, winter essentials and top-tier ski and snowboard equipment crafted for Canada’s unique climate. From carving fresh powder to enjoying every moment of winter, it's in our heritage to provide Canadians with the premium gear to embrace every season and their favorite activities to its fullest.”

Why this matters

Seasonal preparedness: Plan your outdoor activities with confidence, knowing you’re dressed for the elements

Plan your outdoor activities with confidence, knowing you’re dressed for the elements Real-world validation: TWN experts wear Sporting Life gear on-air and in the field, demonstrating durability and comfort in real Canadian weather

TWN experts wear Sporting Life gear on-air and in the field, demonstrating durability and comfort in real Canadian weather National visibility : TWN’s multi-platform reach provides unmatched exposure to millions of weather-conscious Canadians daily

TWN’s multi-platform reach provides unmatched exposure to millions of weather-conscious Canadians daily Expert guidance: Users benefit from TWN’s weather authority and Sporting Life’s curated outerwear expertise in one seamless experience

To explore the new Weather Shop and prepare for the season ahead, click here . For complete seasonal forecast details, including regional breakdowns, maps and charts visit The Weather Network online or via the mobile app .

About Pelmorex

Pelmorex is the company behind the well-known trusted weather brands, The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo , Otempo and Clima . Its mission is to provide fast, accurate weather forecasts, personalized insights and critical weather alerts, empowering people, communities and businesses worldwide to make informed decisions amidst the changing weather. This core intelligence is extended through Pelmorex Weather Source , its enterprise division, which helps companies turn weather uncertainties into strategic advantages. Pelmorex is also a key public safety partner and operates Canada’s National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

To learn more, visit Pelmorex.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Sporting Life

Sporting Life is Canada’s leading sports and lifestyle retailer, offering premium outdoor apparel, footwear, gear and accessories for men, women and children. With curated large-format stores across the country and a strong e-commerce platform, Sporting Life delivers a unique mix of performance-driven technical gear and style-forward lifestyle apparel for activities ranging from skiing and snowboarding to running, hiking and everyday living. Founded in 1979, Sporting Life is committed to providing exceptional service and helping Canadians live their best active life.

