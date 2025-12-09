Exclaimer on path to $100m ARR as organizations strengthen email governance and compliance controls

LONDON and BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations face growing pressure to strengthen governance, compliance and brand control across digital communications, Exclaimer, the leading provider of email signature management solutions, today announced it is on track to reach $100m in ARR and operate as a rule-of-60 growth company with the company now serving over 75,000 organizations worldwide. To support this momentum, Exclaimer has strengthened its leadership bench with five senior executive appointments, launched a global innovation strategy, and expanded regional hiring to deepen local talent pools.



Exclaimer’s scale is supported by strategic hubs across the UK, U.S., Europe and APAC, bringing engineering, product and customer success expertise closer to key markets. The company now supports over 75,000 organizations, helping enterprises and public sector bodies maintain compliant, consistent, and brand-safe email communication. This includes household names such as the BBC, Specsavers, Sony, and Bank of America.



Exclaimer’s investments in people and platform are reflected in a series of significant product innovations delivered to market over the past year. The company has expanded beyond traditional email signature management to help businesses govern multiple branded interactions. New features include LinkedIn Social Feeds, which embed live company posts into email signatures to increase social reach; a centralized Disclaimers feature, giving IT and compliance teams complete control over legal messaging at scale; and Meeting Branding, a category first, enabling companies to manage and personalize video call backgrounds across video conferencing services such as Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet. These capabilities build on a platform that is already trusted by 9 million email accounts worldwide.



To reinforce a continued investment in innovation, Exclaimer has also launched a new Innovation Team that is dedicated to shaping the company’s long-term product and tech strategy. This is led by Vicky Wills in the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. In parallel, Paul Hammond has joined as Chief Product and Technology Officer, overseeing global product delivery and engineering. Together, these appointments set the foundation for Exclaimer’s next phase of international growth, combining stronger leadership with a clear focus on innovation.



These developments build on the expansion of Exclaimer’s leadership team in 2025. Since Rob Singer joined as CEO in September 2024, he has strengthened the executive team with several key appointments: Philipp Becker as CFO, Laura Probert as CHRO; Keith Dunphy as CGO; and Jenny Herbison as SVP Global Marketing.

Rob Singer, CEO at Exclaimer, said: “Email sits at the intersection of brand, compliance and productivity—making it one of the most visible and governed surfaces in the modern enterprise stack. Our mission is to help organizations take full control of that space, connecting every message to a more consistent, compliant, and trusted experience. Over the past year, we’ve expanded our leadership, evolved our platform, and built deeper partnerships with IT leaders across all major regions. This positions Exclaimer to meet the needs of fast-growing businesses and complex global enterprises alike.”



Because this is a fast-changing space, Exclaimer has invested in building resources for IT teams. It launched its first State of Business Email report, earlier this year, surveying 4,000+ global IT leaders on how they manage governance, compliance, and productivity across email. The research found that while email remains the most critical corporate communication channel, many organizations still lack centralized control over branding and disclaimers—creating compliance and reputational risk. To this end, Exclaimer is helping IT and compliance teams close that gap through platform innovation and practical insight.

Exclaimer also believes that a strong workplace culture is essential to driving innovation, customer excellence and employee satisfaction. The company was recently certified as a Great Place To Work™ in both the UK and the USA for its culture of collaboration, trust, and growth. This certification reflects the company’s commitment to fostering an environment where every voice matters and people genuinely enjoy coming to work.

About Exclaimer: Exclaimer is the leading provider of email signature management solutions for Microsoft and Google email services. Its scalable cloud-based platform enables organizations to centrally manage and automate email signatures, ensuring regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and brand consistency. Built for IT teams, Exclaimer simplifies administration by eliminating manual updates, reducing security risks and maintaining full control over business email communications.

Exclaimer is trusted by over 9 million email accounts across 75,000 organizations. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and the Academy Awards.