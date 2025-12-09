Amendment of certain final terms for exchange traded products with FX as underlying asset

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that the final terms for the instruments listed in Annex 1 contain certain manifest errors. The issuer hereby uses its right under subsection (i) of Condition 18 (Modifications) in the issuer’s base prospectus for the issuance of warrants & certificates (the relevant base prospectus in respect of a certain instrument is stated in the final terms for such instrument), to amend the relevant final terms in order to correct such manifest errors. Base Rate 1 and Base Rate 2, as well as the Relevant Screen Page in respect of Base Rate 1 and Base Rate 2, may reference incorrect exposures in overnight rates. In order to correct such manifest errors, the final terms of each affected instrument will be restated as follows:



Base Rate 1:

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDSEK, SOFR.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURSEK, ESTER.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are CHFSEK, SARON.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are NOKSEK, NOK Overnight.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDNOK, SOFR.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURNOK, ESTER.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDJPY, SOFR.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURUSD, ESTER.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are GBPUSD, SONIA.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDCAD, SOFR.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURGBP, ESTER.



Base Rate 2:

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURSEK, STIBOR Overnight

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDSEK, STIBOR Overnight

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURUSD, SOFR

In the case of Underlying Assets which are CHFSEK, STIBOR Overnight

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDJPY, TONAR

In the case of Underlying Assets which are NOKSEK, STIBOR Overnight

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDNOK, NOK Overnight

In the case of Underlying Assets which are GBPUSD, SOFR

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDCAD, CORRA

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURNOK, NOK Overnight





Relevant Screen Page:



For Base Rate 1:



In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDSEK, SOFRRATE Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURSEK, ESTRON Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are CHFSEK, SSARON Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are NOKSEK, NOWA Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDNOK, SOFRRATE Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURNOK, ESTRON Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDJPY, SOFRRATE Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURUSD, ESTRON Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are GBPUSD, SONIO/N Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDCAD, SOFRRATE Index.

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURGBP, ESTRON Index.



For Base Rate 2:



In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURSEK, STIB1D Index

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDSEK, STIB1D Index

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURUSD, SOFRRATE Index

In the case of Underlying Assets which are CHFSEK, STIB1D Index

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDJPY, MUTSCALM Index

In the case of Underlying Assets which are NOKSEK, STIB1D Index

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDNOK, NOWA Index

In the case of Underlying Assets which are GBPUSD, SOFRRATE Index

In the case of Underlying Assets which are USDCAD, CAONREPO Index

In the case of Underlying Assets which are EURNOK, NOWA Index

