Gencor Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Gencor”) (NYSE American: GENC) announced today net revenue for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $18.8 million, down 10.0% from $20.9 million net revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue was 24.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 25.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The lower gross profit margin in fiscal 2025 was due to reduced manufacturing overhead absorption.

Operating loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was ($0.2) million compared to operating income of $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 due to lower gross profit margins and higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses. The Company had net non-operating income of $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company had an income tax benefit of ($0.3) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to income tax expense of $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $1.9 million compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the year ended September 30, 2025 net revenue increased 2.0% to $115.4 million from $113.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2024. Gross profit margin was relatively unchanged at 27.5% in fiscal 2025 compared to 27.7% in fiscal 2024.

Product engineering and development expense in fiscal 2025 decreased $555,000 to $2,758,000 from $3,313,000 in fiscal 2024 due to reduced headcount. Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in fiscal 2025 increased $610,000 to $14,937,000 from $14,327,000 in fiscal 2024. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increased professional fees and commissions on higher net revenue.

Fiscal 2025 operating income was $14,018,000 versus $13,687,000 in fiscal 2024. The benefit of increased sales in fiscal 2025 on similar gross margins to fiscal 2024 drove the higher operating income.

For the year ended September 30, 2025, the Company had net other income of $6,181,000 compared to $7,043,000 for the year ended September 30, 2024. Interest and dividend income, net of fees, was $4,373,000 for the year ended September 30, 2025 as compared to $3,435,000 for year ended September 30, 2024. Interest income for the year ended September 30, 2025 increased, as compared to the prior year, due to higher interest rates earned on cash balances and fixed income investments. Net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities were $1,800,000 for the year ended September 30, 2025 versus $3,621,000 for the year ended September 30, 2024. Net realized and unrealized gains in the portfolio were the result of fluctuations in the market value of fixed income securities due to interest rate changes and a shift in purchasing slightly longer duration treasuries and corporate bonds in fiscal 2025.

The effective income tax rate for fiscal 2025 was 22.5% versus 29.8% in fiscal 2024.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2025 was $15,661,000, or $1.07 per diluted and basic share, versus $14,558,000, or $0.99 per diluted and basic share, for the year ended September 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2025, the Company had $136.3 million in cash and marketable securities, an increase of $20.9 million over the September 30, 2024 balance of $115.4 million. The Company’s working capital was $197.7 million at September 30, 2025 versus $182.2 million at September 30, 2024. The Company has no short-term or long-term debt.

The Company’s backlog was $23.6 million at December 1, 2025 compared to $56.2 million at December 1, 2024.

Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President, stated, “Our overall performance for the year resulted in increased operating income and revenue, while maintaining profit margins comparable to fiscal 2024 in the face of increased competition in the marketplace. We experienced some top line softening in the last quarter, primarily due to lingering Liberation Day unease, as well as one-time extraordinary expenses that negatively affected gross profit. Despite this, we ended the year with improved net income over 2024, yielding $1.07 EPS for our stockholders and an increase in our cash reserves.”

Gencor Industries, Inc. is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Consolidated Income Statements

For the Years Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited) 2025

2024

Net revenue $ 115,437,000 $ 113,166,000 Cost of goods sold 83,724,000 81,839,000 Gross profit 31,713,000 31,327,000 Operating expenses: Product engineering and development 2,758,000 3,313,000 Selling, general and administrative 14,937,000 14,327,000 Total operating expenses 17,695,000 17,640,000 Operating income 14,018,000 13,687,000 Other income (expense), net: Interest and dividend income, net of fees 4,373,000 3,435,000 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net 1,800,000 3,621,000 Other 8,000 (13,000 ) 6,181,000 7,043,000 Income before income tax expense 20,199,000 20,730,000 Income tax expense 4,538,000 6,172,,000 Net income $ 15,661,000 $ 14,558,000 Net income per common share – basic and diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.99









GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS 2025

2024

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,587,000 $ 25,482,000 Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $107,237,000 at

September 30, 2025and $88,777,000 at September 30, 2024) 109,714,000 89,927,000 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $434,000 at

September 30, 2025 and $390,000 at September 30, 2024 3,130,000 1,980,000 Contract assets 12,208,000 9,339,000 Inventories, net 53,503,000 63,762,000 Prepaid expenses 1,399,000 2,352,000 Total current assets 206,541,000 192,842,000 Property and equipment, net 11,079,000 11,472,000 Deferred income taxes 4,584,000 3,424,000 Other long-term assets 392,000 383,000 Total Assets $ 222,596,000 $ 208,121,000



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,842,000 $ 2,001,000 Customer deposits 3,889,000 5,018,000 Accrued expenses 2,741,000 3,255,000 Current operating lease liabilities 339,000 330,000 Total current liabilities 8,811,000 10,604,000 Unrecognized tax benefits 1,983,000 1,376,000 Total liabilities 10,794,000 11,980,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized;

none issued Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 2024 1,234,000 1,234,000 Class B Common Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized; 2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 2024 232,000 232,000 Capital in excess of par value 12,590,000 12,590,000 Retained earnings 197,746,000 182,085,000 Total shareholders’ equity 211,802,000 196,141,000 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 222,596,000 $ 208,121,000

