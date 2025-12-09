ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) and Babcock International Group (Babcock) announced today they have signed a contract that expands their strategic partnership to further support Virginia-class submarine construction throughput at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. Additionally, the contract will build resiliency within HII’s submarine supply base.

This is the first Virginia-class outsourced contract to Babcock in support of NNS-specific submarine work, authorizing Babcock to build complex submarine assemblies at the Rosyth facility in Scotland for Virginia-class Block VI fast-attack submarines.

The expansion of the partnership with Babcock will increase the number of suppliers that can perform large structure work with requisite quality.

“This is a significant next step in delivering on our joint commitment to enhance both organizations’ capabilities, for the benefit of U.S. and U.K. programs,” said Chris Kastner, HII president and CEO. “Leveraging Babcock’s reach and expertise in the U.K. will reinforce our supplier base, strengthen submarine production in the U.S., and support the trilateral AUKUS partnership.”





A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-deepens-partnership-with-babcock-international-group-in-support-of-virginia-class-submarine-construction/.

David Lockwood, CEO Babcock International Group said, “Babcock’s advanced manufacturing expertise has enabled us to build on our established missile tube assembly capability, to deliver additional components for the U.S. submarine fleet. This expansion of our strategic partnership with HII enables us to optimize our joint capabilities for the benefit of the wider AUKUS security partnership.”

In July 2023, HII and Babcock entered into a strategic agreement to collaborate on naval and civil nuclear decommissioning and construction opportunities in the U.K. and U.S.

Since then, the companies have successfully worked across the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, including the Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification (AUSSQ) program to accelerate the identification and qualification of Australian suppliers and products into the U.S. submarine industrial base. The program is working toward expanding to include products entering the U.K. submarine industrial base for the Astute-class.

At Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) earlier this year, Babcock and HII signed a memorandum of understanding to bring together HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and Babcock’s world-leading submarine Weapon Handling and Launch Systems (WHLS). The collaboration aims to deliver UUV torpedo tube launch and recovery (TTLR), strengthening the undersea advantage of the U.K. Royal Navy and allied navies.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

About Babcock International Group

Babcock is an international defense company providing a range of products and service solutions to enhance our customers’ defense capabilities and critical assets. Our business is underpinned by a deep understanding of technology integration and engineering, infrastructure management and specialist training. We help our customers around the world to cost effectively improve the capability, reliability and availability of their most critical assets.

