TopBuild Hosting 2025 Investor Day on December 9, Providing Strategic Outlook on Business

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp., (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, is hosting its Investor Day in New York City today, December 9, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

TopBuild’s President and CEO Robert Buck, CFO Rob Kuhns, and other members of the senior leadership team will present an in-depth overview of its unique and differentiated business model and the Company’s operational and capital allocation strategies to continue its track record of growth and compounded returns. The presentation will also provide management’s long-term financial outlook through 2030 and include multiple Q&A sessions.

Webcast Details

A live video webcast of the Investor Day, as well as supporting materials, will be available on the TopBuild website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation Services segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building products for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 250 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

