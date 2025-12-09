Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Store Openings, Sales, and Earnings Ahead of Expectations

Net Sales Increased 18.6% and Earnings Per Share Increased 29.3%

Raising Fiscal 2025 Sales and Earnings Outlook

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025.

“Thanks to the extraordinary execution of our team, we delivered another strong performance in the third quarter. We opened a record number of stores, continued to accelerate membership growth of our Ollie’s Army loyalty program, widened our price gaps to the fancy stores, and delivered industry-leading sales growth, all while driving significant improvement on the bottom-line,” said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. van der Valk continued, “WE ARE… primed and ready for the holiday season! Our expanded assortment of seasonal and gift items, along with our amazing deals of name brand household products, makes us THE holiday shopping destination. With the better than expected third quarter results and a very good start to the fourth quarter, we are raising our full-year sales and earnings outlook.”

Thirteen weeks ended

November 1, November 2, 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 613,619 $ 517,428 Yr/yr change 18.6% 7.8% Comparable store sales change (1) 3.3% -0.5% Net income $ 46,172 $ 35,884 Net income per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.58 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.58 Yr/yr change 29.3% 13.7% Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,884 $ 59,840 % of net sales 11.9% 11.6% Store openings 32 24 Store growth, yr/yr change 18.1% 8.1% (1) Calculated based on the comparable number of weeks from the prior year.





Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights and Year-Over-Year Comparisons

Opened a record 32 new stores and ended the quarter with a total of 645 stores in 34 states, an increase of 18.1% year-over-year. With these new store openings, the Company opened a record 86 new stores in fiscal 2025, exceeding its initial target of 75 new stores.

Ollie’s Army loyalty members increased 11.8% to 16.6 million members.

Net sales increased 18.6% to $613.6 million, driven by new store unit growth and an increase in comparable store sales.

Comparable store sales increased 3.3%, driven by continued strength in transactions.

Gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 41.3%. The decrease was driven by higher supply chain costs, primarily incremental tariff expenses, which were partially offset by higher merchandise margins.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased 50 basis points to 29.4%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower professional fees, stock-based compensation, and leverage from the continued optimization of our marketing spend.

Pre-opening expenses increased 3.2% to $7.4 million, driven by new store growth and $1.0 million of dark rent expense associated with the former Big Lots locations that were acquired through the bankruptcy auction process.

Operating income increased 24.5% to $55.4 million and operating income margin increased 40 basis points to 9.0%.

Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 29.3% to $0.75.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.8% to $72.9 million and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 30 basis points to 11.9%.

Total cash and investments increased 42.2%, or $128.3 million, to $432.2 million. This included cash and cash equivalents of $144.7 million, short-term investments of $41.3 million, and long-term investments of $246.1 million.





Outlook

The Company is raising its previously provided sales and earnings outlook for fiscal 2025. A comparison of the current and previous outlook figures is contained in the table below.

Current Previous Store Openings 86 85 Net sales $2.648 to $2.655 billion $2.631 to $2.644 billion Comparable store sales increase 3.2% to 3.5% 3.0% to 3.5% Gross margin 40.3% 40.3% Operating income(1) $293 to $298 million $292 to $298 million Adjusted net income (1)(2)(3) $236 to $239 million $233 to $237 million Adjusted net income per diluted share(1)(2)(3) $3.81 to $3.87 $3.76 to $3.84 Annual effective tax rate(3) ~ 24% ~ 25% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding ~ 62 million ~ 62 million Capital expenditures ~ $88 million $83 to $88 million (1) Includes dark rent expenses of appoximately $5 million, or $0.06 in adjusted net income per diluted share, related to the opening of stores where the leases were acquired through the bankruptcy process.

(2) Includes interest income of approximately $19 million.

(3) Excludes the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, as the Company cannot predict such estimates without unreasonable effort.





Looking ahead, the Company is currently targeting 75 new store openings in fiscal 2026, with the majority of these planned to open in the first half of the fiscal year.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, December 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the live conference call, please preregister here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://investors.ollies.com/. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About Ollie’s

Ollie’s is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains! ® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of November 1, 2025, we operated 645 stores in 34 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company’s results are reported in this press release on a GAAP and as adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, and adjusted operating income (loss) are non-GAAP measures, and are not intended to replace GAAP financial information, and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes the income and expense items excluded as non-GAAP adjustments are not reflective of the performance of its core business, and that providing this supplemental disclosure to investors will facilitate comparisons of the past and present performance of its core business.

Please refer to the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table included in this press release, which sets forth the non-GAAP operating adjustments for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended November 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which includes but is not limited to statements regarding industry trends, value creation, customer trends, new stores, distribution centers, and various financial outlook figures, including new store openings, net sales, comparable store sales, gross margin, SG&A, operating income, net income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, effective tax rate, diluted weighted average shares outstanding and capital expenditures. All forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are subject to the finalization of the Company’s quarterly financial and accounting procedures, and may be affected by certain risks and uncertainties, any one, or a combination, of which could materially affect the results of the Company’s operations. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as “could”, “may”, “might”, “will,” “likely”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “continues”, “projects”, “forecasts”, and similar terminology. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations reflected in these statements. As with any business, all phases of our operations are subject to factors outside of our control. These factors include, without limitation, the impact of the recent tariff announcements and the corresponding macroeconomic pressures and those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports or Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company are based on knowledge of its business and the environment in which it operates, but because of the factors listed above, actual results could differ materially from those reflected by any forward-looking statements. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made are qualified by these cautionary statements and those contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business and operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands except for per share amounts)

Thirteen weeks ended

Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 1, November 2, November 1, November 2, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 613,619 $ 517,428 $ 1,869,942 $ 1,604,621 Cost of sales 359,965 302,969 1,107,919 961,773 Gross profit 253,654 214,459 762,023 642,848 Selling, general and administrative expenses 180,273 154,467 520,581 442,559 Depreciation and amortization expenses 10,566 8,296 29,839 24,016 Pre-opening expenses 7,401 7,174 23,029 14,495 Operating income 55,414 44,522 188,574 161,778 Interest income, net (4,524 ) (4,028 ) (13,846 ) (12,257 ) Income before income taxes 59,938 48,550 202,420 174,035 Income tax expense 13,766 12,666 47,378 42,827 Net income $ 46,172 $ 35,884 $ 155,042 $ 131,208 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.59 $ 2.53 $ 2.14 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.58 $ 2.51 $ 2.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 61,346 61,330 61,343 61,341 Diluted 61,814 61,764 61,809 61,742 Percentage of net sales: Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales 58.7 58.6 59.2 59.9 Gross profit 41.3 41.4 40.8 40.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29.4 29.9 27.8 27.6 Depreciation and amortization expenses 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.5 Pre-opening expenses 1.2 1.4 1.2 0.9 Operating income 9.0 8.6 10.1 10.1 Interest income, net (0.7 ) (0.8 ) (0.7 ) (0.8 ) Income before income taxes 9.8 9.4 10.8 10.8 Income tax expense 2.2 2.4 2.5 2.7 Net income 7.5 % 6.9 % 8.3 % 8.2 % Components may not add to totals due to rounding.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

November 1, November 2, Assets 2025 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,699 $ 128,685 Short-term investments 41,315 175,226 Inventories 702,832 607,331 Accounts receivable 2,537 2,367 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,421 10,178 Total current assets 903,804 923,787 Property and equipment, net 374,014 322,214 Operating lease right-of-use assets 652,723 547,284 Goodwill 444,850 444,850 Trade name 230,559 230,559 Long-term investments 246,149 - Other assets 2,944 2,148 Total assets $ 2,855,043 $ 2,470,842 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 621 $ 621 Accounts payable 155,882 131,515 Income taxes payable - - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 95,680 93,199 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 109,410 91,772 Total current liabilities 361,593 317,107 Long-term debt 1,102 1,003 Deferred income taxes 86,450 73,073 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 573,308 462,687 Total liabilities 1,022,453 853,870 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 68 67 Additional paid-in capital 757,721 719,751 Retained earnings 1,522,755 1,299,159 Treasury - common stock (447,954 ) (402,005 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,832,590 1,616,972 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,855,043 $ 2,470,842

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Thirteen weeks ended

Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 1, November 2, November 1, November 2, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,758 $ (4,365 ) $ 114,172 $ 79,694 Net cash used in investing activities (88,104 ) (24,048 ) (146,114 ) (183,446 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,118 ) (13,502 ) (28,482 ) (33,825 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (86,464 ) (41,915 ) (60,424 ) (137,577 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 231,163 170,600 205,123 266,262 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 144,699 $ 128,685 $ 144,699 $ 128,685

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

(In thousands except for per share amounts)

Thirteen weeks ended

Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 1, November 2, November 1, November 2, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 46,172 $ 35,884 $ 155,042 $ 131,208 Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (1) (41 ) (139 ) (1,953 ) (2,028 ) Adjusted net income $ 46,131 $ 35,745 $ 153,089 $ 129,180 Net income per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.58 $ 2.51 $ 2.13 Adjustments as noted above, per dilutive share: Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (1) - - (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.58 $ 2.48 $ 2.09 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 61,814 61,764 61,809 61,742 Net income $ 46,172 $ 35,884 $ 155,042 $ 131,208 Interest income, net (4,524 ) (4,028 ) (13,846 ) (12,257 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 14,188 11,712 40,449 31,536 Income tax expense 13,766 12,666 47,378 42,827 EBITDA 69,602 56,234 229,023 193,314 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,282 3,606 9,806 10,407 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,884 $ 59,840 $ 238,829 $ 203,721 Components may not add to totals due to rounding.

(1) Amount represents the impact from the recognition of excess tax benefits pursuant to Accounting Standards Update 2016-09, Stock Compensation



Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Key Statistics (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Thirteen weeks ended

November 1, November 2, 2025 2024 Number of stores - beginning of period 613 525 Store openings 32 24 Store closings - (3 ) Number of stores - end of period 645 546 Yr/yr store growth 18.1 % 8.1 % Comparable stores sales change 3.3 % (0.5 )% Comparable store count – end of period 518 477 Total cash and investments (1) $ 432,163 $ 303,911 Capital expenditures $ 30,732 $ 31,016 Share repurchases $ 11,577 $ 15,825 (1) Includes cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term investments.



