Centric Software positioned as a Leader in SPARK Matrix™: Retail Product Lifecycle Management (RPLM), Q4 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading RPLM vendors.

Centric Software, with its unified retail product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, has received strong ratings in technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Centric Software as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Retail Product Lifecycle Management, Q4 2025.

Prakhar Bansal, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Centric Software continues to reinforce its leadership in Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) by integrating AI-driven design intelligence, 3D visualization, and collaborative sourcing into a cohesive digital innovation platform. Its end-to-end PLM suite connects creative, merchandising, and supply chain teams through real-time data synchronization, enabling faster concept-to-shelf execution and reducing development cycles. By leveraging advanced workflow automation, supplier collaboration portals, and sustainability tracking, Centric empowers retailers and brands to enhance product accuracy, ensure material compliance, and drive transparency across complex global supply networks translating innovation and speed into tangible business value.”

Kumar Anand, Associate Director and Principal Analyst at QKS Group “Centric Software continues to advance Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) through its AI-driven, cloud-native platform that connects design, merchandising, sourcing, and production into a unified digital ecosystem. By leveraging intelligent automation, 3D design visualization, and real-time collaboration tools, Centric empowers retailers and brands to accelerate product development, enhance design accuracy, and improve cross-functional alignment. Its integrated capabilities for material traceability, supplier management, and sustainability compliance enable data-backed decisions that balance creativity with operational efficiency. As retailers navigate faster trend cycles and global supply complexities, Centric Software stands out for transforming product innovation into scalable, sustainable, and profit-aligned outcomes across the value chain.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Retail Product Lifecycle Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Fabrice Canonge, CEO at Centric Software “Being named both Leader and Ace Performer by QKS Group is a testament to the close partnership we share with our customers, the dedication of our team and Centric’s focus on the consumer goods and retail industry. Our mission is to enable brands, retailers and manufacturers to operate with greater agility, precision and creativity. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering measurable results and lasting value through continuous innovation.”

About Centric Software:

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software’s market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research. Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

