Heineken® 0.0 x LÕK serve up the world’s first padel racket with a built-in bottle opener

Heineken ® 0.0 and premium racket brand LÕK announce the first-ever padel racket with a built-in bottle opener and six-pack branded balls

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® 0.0 and LÕK today announce the Special Edition Heineken® 0.0 x LÕK collection, featuring a Special Heineken® 0.0 edition of the LÕK Jungle, the first-ever padel racket with a built-in bottle opener, making it easier than ever to shift from on court rallies to refreshing post-match beers.

The Special Edition Heineken® 0.0 x LÕK Jungle racket is match-ready and built by the premium padel brand LÕK for intermediate-level players, combining performance with playful design. Its mixed-carbon frame, oversized diamond head, and flex-fiber surface ensure precision and power on court, while the built-in bottle opener adds a social twist for post-match moments.

Complementing the racket, Heineken® 0.0 has released limited-edition padel balls packaged like Heineken six-packs. From April 2026, the full Special Edition Heineken® x LÕK collection will be available in select markets around the world online and at Heineken-serving padel clubs.

Padel is a sport built on social connections, with 73% of players citing socialising and having fun as a core reason for playing matches that often end with a post-game beer. And as padel continues its rapid global rise, with nearly one new court opening every hour—Heineken® 0.0 is deepening its commitment to the game’s energetic and wellness-driven community.

The collection complements Heineken® 0.0’s expanding presence in padel following recently announced global partnerships with Playtomic, the leading racket sports booking platform, and Premier Padel, the professional tour that’s shaping the sport’s future. Together, these initiatives reinforce Heineken® 0.0’s ambition to connect players on and off the court, creating more opportunities for sociable, refreshing moments.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken, said: “Sociability is at the heart of Heineken® 0.0, and padel is a sport that thrives on connections with players coming together both on and off the court. This collaboration between Heineken® 0.0 and LÕK is the perfect representation of that shared spirit. By creating a racket that blends performance with a playful twist, we’re making it easier for players to seamlessly celebrate on court connections and post-match moments through a fresh and fun contribution to the game.”

Jose Luis Sicre, CEO at LÕK, said: “Our newest collection, Generation Two, strengthens our presence as a specialist padel brand worldwide. By creating a Special Heineken® 0.0 edition of the LÕK Jungle (known for its anti-vibration bridge that also functions as a bottle opener), we are combining our expertise in performance design with Heineken® 0.0’s commitment to sociability, delivering a special edition racket that not only performs on court but also enhances the moments that matter most — the ones shared after the game.”

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken® N.V. and Heineken® Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken® N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken® Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY)

About LÕK

LÕK is a padel-specialized brand that brings together design, innovation, and attitude to redefine the way padel is experienced. Since its launch, it has embraced an inclusive, contemporary vision with the purpose of breaking the rules of padel, combining technology with a distinctive style to offer a complete experience both on and off the court. With Generation Two, LÕK takes another step forward in its commitment to quality, authenticity, and the freedom to play without labels.

