The global 6G market is poised for transformational growth starting from experimental deployments in 2026 and reaching commercial launch phases during 2030-2031. This evolution signifies a fundamental reimagining of wireless infrastructure through AI-native networks, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, and value-driven connectivity models. In the market's early phase, infrastructure hardware will dominate, gradually giving way to services and devices as the focus shifts to managed services, edge computing platforms, and mass-market device adoption.

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global 6G Market 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global 6G Market 2026-2046 provides authoritative intelligence on the emerging sixth-generation wireless communications market, delivering comprehensive analysis of technology roadmaps, market forecasts, enabling materials, and competitive dynamics shaping this $830 billion opportunity. This 380-page plus report addresses critical questions facing telecommunications operators, equipment vendors, semiconductor manufacturers, materials suppliers, and investors seeking to capitalize on the transformative shift from 5G to 6G networks expected to commercialize between 2028-2030.

The report delivers granular market forecasts segmented by infrastructure type (base stations, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, customer premises equipment), devices (smartphones, AR/VR headsets, automotive modules, IoT sensors), components and materials (RF front-end semiconductors, advanced substrates, thermal management solutions), and services (network deployment, managed operations, edge computing platforms). Geographic analysis covers North America, Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India), Europe, and emerging markets, with detailed assessment of regional deployment strategies, government funding initiatives, and spectrum allocation progress.

Extensive technical analysis evaluates critical enabling technologies including sub-terahertz semiconductors (InP, GaN, SiGe), reconfigurable intelligent surfaces and metamaterials, massive MIMO and cell-free architectures, AI-native network optimization, zero-energy devices and ambient backscatter communications, advanced packaging approaches (antenna-in-package, antenna-on-chip), and thermal management solutions addressing extreme heat dissipation challenges at 100-300 GHz frequencies. The report identifies technology readiness levels, development bottlenecks, and commercialization timelines for each critical component.

Market driver analysis examines application opportunities across autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, healthcare telemedicine, extended reality experiences, holographic communications, and persistent AR overlays - quantifying bandwidth requirements, latency constraints, and revenue potential for each vertical. Competitive landscape assessment profiles strategies of leading equipment vendors (Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung), semiconductor manufacturers (Qualcomm, NXP, Renesas), innovative antenna and metamaterial specialists, and telecommunications operators planning 6G deployments.

Sustainability analysis addresses 6G's ambitious target of 100x improved energy efficiency versus 5G baseline, evaluating power consumption roadmaps, renewable energy integration strategies, and carbon footprint reduction pathways essential for environmental and economic viability. The report incorporates primary research from industry stakeholders, technical publications from standards bodies (3GPP, ITU-R), government research programs, patent analysis, and academic research, providing evidence-based projections through 2046.

