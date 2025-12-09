Revival Gold Provides Update and Latest Results From Drilling at the Mercur Gold Project in Utah

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing drilling program at the Company’s Mercur Gold Project (“Mercur”) in Utah.

Highlights

Revival Gold has completed 108 holes for a total of 11,300 meters of the planned 13,000-meter drilling program.

drilling program. Received assay results from ten additional drill holes with the following highlight intersections: 1.3 g/t gold over 18.3 meters width at 33.5 meters downhole in RM25-127 0.62 g/t gold over 24.4 meters width at 56.4 meters downhole in RM25-122 0.64 g/t gold over 18.3 meters width at 48.8 meters downhole in RM25-116 0.46 g/t gold over 56.4 meters width at 53.3 meters downhole in RMC25-133

Three intercepts extend outside the current pit designs indicating potential upside in the Rover area of the deposit.

of the deposit. Continued confirmation of gold occurrence, grade and leachability with PEA estimates.

with PEA estimates. Drilling continues with two rigs turning and additional results are pending.



“Earlier this year, Revival Gold completed a Mercur PEA defining a simple, shallow heap leach gold project. We are currently infill drilling inferred resources and have hit several intercepts outside the resource area, indicating potential upside”, said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. “Overall, we continue to see results consistent with the PEA resource and metallurgical estimates.”

Mr. Agro continued, “This year’s drilling is in support of a planned 2026 pre-feasibility study, the next step on the path to restarting production at Mercur. We are almost 90% through the program and are excited by the results to date.”

Details

Results for RM25-126, RM25-134 and RM25-133 extend outside the current pit designs indicating potential upside in the Rover area. Leachability results for drill hole data collected to-date at Mercur are consistent with the Inferred Mineral Resource and metallurgical models developed for the Mercur Preliminary Economic Assessment (see “Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA” prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC dated May 2nd, 2025).

The program at Mercur commenced on July 12th and is planned for 13,000 meters. Drilling is ongoing with two RC drilling rigs focused on upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources. As of December 5, 2025, Revival Gold has completed 108 holes and 11,300 meters. Data collected will support the Company’s planned 2026 pre-feasibility study (“PFS”), a major milestone on the path to restarting gold production at Mercur.

Figure 1 describes drill hole locations for the results released today. Full drill results are presented in Table 1.

Figure 1: Main Mercur Drill Plan Map





Table 1: Detailed Drill Results

Hole

Number Area Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

Width1

(m) Fire

Assay

Gold

Grade2

(g/t) AuCN/AuFA

Ratio

(%)3 RM25-115 Rover 320 -70 3.0 9.1 6.1 0.87 90 19.8 24.4 4.6 0.39 64 45.7 73.2 27.4 0.38 58 RM25-116 Rover 0 -90 4.6 12.2 7.6 1.00 91 21.3 25.9 4.6 0.36 71 48.8 67.1 18.3 0.64 50 RM25-122 Rover 90 -75 56.4 80.8 24.4 0.62 79 RM25-126 Rover 220 -70 16.8 42.7 25.9 0.34 32 RM25-127 Rover 300 -50 7.6 13.7 6.1 0.81 88 33.5 51.8 18.3 1.33 37 RM25-129 Rover 210 -60 7.6 13.7 6.1 0.72 88 36.6 45.7 9.1 0.38 13 50.3 57.9 7.6 0.30 46 65.5 73.2 7.6 0.29 95 RM25-133 Rover 140 -60 7.6 12.2 4.6 0.99 87 53.3 109.7 56.4 0.46 80 RM25-134 Rover 70 -60 9.1 12.2 3.0 1.18 98 50.3 57.9 7.6 0.75 73 67.1 76.2 9.1 0.40 51 RMC25-016 Rover 0 -90 43.8 45.8 2.0 0.38 90 51.6 80.0 28.4 0.33 81 RMC25-018 Rover 0 -90 16.5 19.2 2.7 0.29 16 37.6 54.4 16.9 0.96 38

1 True width for all holes is estimated to be 70-100% of drilled width. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

2 Mineralized intercepts calculated based on a 0.17 g/t cutoff grade allowing up to 2 intervals of internal dilution.

3 AuCN/AuFA is the ratio of cyanide soluble gold assay to total gold in fire assay and provides an indication of potential heap leach recoverability for the material sampled.

The Mercur property includes interests optioned from Barrick Resources (USA) Inc. and others as summarized in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC dated May 2nd, 2025, for further details.

QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, British Columbia, and multi-element geochemical analyses are completed at the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on reverse circulation drill cuttings and quarter-sawn PQ core by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23). One quarter of the PQ core samples were submitted for assay, one quarter is kept for sample archive, and one half is preserved for future metallurgical column tests. For samples containing greater than 100 ppb Au as determined by Fire Assay, gold content is also determined by cyanide leach with an AAS finish on a nominal 30-gram sample weight (Au-AA13). Multi-element geochemical analyses are completed on composites samples from selected drill holes using the ME-MS 41 method.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVG” and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol “RVLGF”. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

