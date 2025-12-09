Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

9 December 2025

On 8 December 2025 the board of directors in Prosafe SE (the “Company”) resolved to grant certain individuals with a number of restricted stock units under the Company’s incentive scheme.

The following primary insiders have been granted options:

Halvdan Kielland, Interim CFO: 40,000 options

The RSUs granted vest with 1/3 on 9 December 2026, 1/3 on 9 December 2027 and 1/3 on 9 December 2028

The RSUs are non-tradeable and non-transferable.

Please find attached the notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Section 4-2.





