BioRegenx, Inc. (OTC: BRGX) Announces Major Corporate Progress, Auditor Transition, Technology Integration, and AI-Driven Strategic Vision

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRegenx, Inc. (“BioRegenx” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRGX), a health-technology company pioneering non-invasive diagnostic and predictive analytics solutions for microvascular and metabolic health, today announced a series of significant corporate, technological, and strategic milestones.

Highlights

Engaged a new PCAOB-registered independent auditor following industry-wide SEC actions affecting prior firms.

following industry-wide SEC actions affecting prior firms. Finalized intellectual property license for the clinically validated GlycoCheck® vascular diagnostic platform.

vascular diagnostic platform. Fully integrated DocSun Biomedical Holdings, Inc. , adding AI-driven non-contact vital-sign detection and SDK licensing capabilities.

, adding AI-driven non-contact vital-sign detection and SDK licensing capabilities. DocSun executed multiple Letters of Intent (LOIs) with recognized technology companies to explore SDK integrations within their platforms.

executed multiple with recognized technology companies to explore SDK integrations within their platforms. Executed a letter of engagement with an investment bank to further pursue its planned corporate strategies in 2026.



Corporate Update and Auditor Engagement

In 2024, following the SEC’s enforcement actions that shuttered several audit firms —including BF Borges CPA PC, which affected approximately 500 public issuers—BioRegenx engaged a new PCAOB-registered independent auditing firm. This engagement, disclosed in the Company’s 2024 Form 10-K, underscores BioRegenx’s ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and accurate financial reporting.

BioRegenx continues to be advised by the New York-based law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP. Partner Ross Carmel has supported the Company’s corporate uplisting strategy and introductions within its capital markets network. The Company values this relationship as part of its broader governance and advisory framework.

Since completing its merger with Findit, Inc. (FDIT), BioRegenx has remained current with all SEC reporting obligations and operates in accordance with applicable corporate-governance standards.

GlycoCheck®: Proven Foundation in Microvascular Health

Through its subsidiary Microvascular Health Solutions (MVHS), and in collaboration with KTF Technologies and Maastricht University, BioRegenx has finalized the license agreement for the GlycoCheck® system under exclusive worldwide distribution terms.

GlycoCheck® is a patented technology used in hospital and academic research worldwide. To date, 147 peer-reviewed studies have validated its ability to quantify the endothelial glycocalyx, a key determinant of microvascular integrity. The system is commercially deployed across universities, research institutions, and wellness clinics, generating recurring revenue with strong gross margins.

Each GlycoCheck® test produces high-resolution vascular data that contributes to BioRegenx’s developing analytics infrastructure, supporting evidence-based insights into vascular performance and potential clinical applications.

The global market for vascular diagnostics, clinical research, and wellness applications is estimated to exceed $20 billion annually. Published studies indicate that GlycoCheck® measurements correlate with conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, obesity, cognitive decline, and systemic inflammation.

BioRegenx views GlycoCheck® as a cornerstone technology for the future of non-invasive vascular assessment and data-driven health optimization.

DocSun AI: Advancing Non-Contact, Intelligent Health Analytics

The 2024 acquisition of DocSun Biomedical Holdings, Inc. introduced proprietary AI-driven, non-contact vital-sign detection into the Company’s portfolio. DocSun’s platform uses optical sensors and deep-learning algorithms to measure physiological parameters such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and respiration without physical contact or wearable devices.

The DocSun SDK enables integration into third-party platforms, offering potential applications in telehealth, enterprise health, and wellness monitoring.

DocSun SDK LOIs with Recognized Technology Partners

DocSun has entered into several non-binding Letters of Intent (LOIs) with established technology companies to explore collaborative integration of its SDK within their technology stacks. These early-stage collaborations reflect growing industry interest in DocSun’s AI capabilities and the broader BioRegenx ecosystem’s potential to complement digital-health platforms.

Unified Vision: AI Meets Microvascular Diagnostics

BioRegenx is pursuing a strategy to align the GlycoCheck® diagnostic platform with DocSun’s AI analytics engine, creating a foundation for predictive vascular and metabolic-health insights.

By combining clinically validated microvascular data with AI-based analysis, BioRegenx aims to enable earlier and more precise identification of vascular changes and disease risk patterns. All research and development efforts are conducted under appropriate scientific and regulatory guidelines. The Company makes no assurances regarding regulatory approvals or commercialization outcomes but remains focused on advancing its technology responsibly.

CEO Comment

Bill Resides, CEO of BioRegenx, stated:

“The past year has been pivotal for BioRegenx. We engaged a new PCAOB auditor, finalized key IP agreements, and completed the integration of DocSun’s AI platform.

With DocSun’s SDK partnerships and the scientific foundation of GlycoCheck®, we are connecting biological measurement with intelligent analytics, moving toward a future where vascular health can be monitored non-invasively and continuously.

Our focus remains clear: to deliver technologies that provide early insight and help people live healthier, longer lives.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those regarding potential technology integrations, collaborations, uplisting plans, and other future events. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory, market, financing, and operational risks.

BioRegenx undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About BioRegenx, Inc.

BioRegenx, Inc. (OTC: BRGX) is a health-technology company headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, dedicated to advancing non-invasive diagnostics and AI-driven health analytics. Through its subsidiaries Microvascular Health Solutions (MVHS) and DocSun Biomedical Holdings, BioRegenx is developing an integrated ecosystem that unites vascular science and artificial intelligence to enable early, data-driven insight into human health.

Website: www.bioregenx.com

SEC Filings: www.sec.gov