HydroGraph Announces Appointment of James Baker to Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that James Baker will join the Company’s Technical Advisory Board (TAB), bringing more than three decades of experience in advanced materials, aerospace, defence, and graphene commercialisation.

For the last 12 years, Mr. Baker led business activities related to graphene and 2D materials at the University of Manchester, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of the globally recognized Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC). Prior to his work in graphene, he spent 25 years in the aerospace and defence industry in senior roles focused on technology development and industrial innovation at BAE Systems and Pilkington Optronics.

Mr. Baker has announced that he will step down from his role at the University at the end of January 2026. Over the coming months, he will support the transition of Graphene@Manchester into its next phase of development while moving toward retirement from the University. Throughout his tenure, he played a central role in the GEIC’s conception, design, buildout, business model development, and industry engagement, contributing to the emergence of new companies and the growth of the graphene ecosystem in Manchester.

“I am delighted to be supporting HydroGraph as an advisor and member of their Technical Advisory Board,” said Mr. Baker. “HydroGraph has made significant progress over the last 18 months across scale-up, application development, and engagement in multiple sectors, particularly through its association with the GEIC in the UK. I look forward to supporting HydroGraph as it advances the commercialisation of graphene and 2D materials, and as new opportunities emerge across products, applications, and supply chains.”

“James is widely recognised as one of the leading figures in graphene commercialisation,” said Kjirstin Breure, Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “His experience in industry transformation, materials innovation, and ecosystem development will be invaluable as HydroGraph moves into the next stage of growth. We look forward to his contributions and leadership on our Technical Advisory Board.”

Mr. Baker will continue advising companies involved in graphene and 2D materials, including those focused on commercial adoption, supply-chain readiness, and fundraising, while transitioning out of his University role.

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com / . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

