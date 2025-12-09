Tessera Therapeutics Announces Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Transition and Appointment of Kathy Bergsteinsson as CFO

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Therapeutics, the biotechnology company pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as Gene Writing™, today announced a planned leadership transition in its executive team. After careful consideration, Howard Liang has made the personal decision to step down from his role as President and CFO at the end of the year to pursue the next chapter of his career. Howard will continue to serve as President through year end to ensure a thoughtful and seamless transition.

“We are deeply grateful for Howard’s leadership, partnership, and the significant impact he has had in building Tessera over the past 5 years,” said Michael Severino, M.D., CEO. “Howard has been instrumental in shaping our strategy, advancing our platform, and strengthening Tessera’s foundation for long-term success. We thank him for his significant contributions and wish him every success in his next chapter.”

As part of this transition, Tessera is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathy Bergsteinsson as Chief Financial Officer. Kathy brings more than 25 years of experience across management, corporate finance, capital markets, M&A, and strategy. Prior to joining Tessera, Kathy served as CFO at Affini-T Therapeutics and spent 18 years at Morgan Stanley, where she was Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets. During her tenure, she helped raise over $100bn in equity financings across more than 70 IPOs and 150 follow-on offerings. She also worked in M&A, advising on approximately $110bn in strategic transactions. Kathy received her Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University and her Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathy to Tessera,” said Michael Severino, M.D., CEO. “Her extensive strategic and financial expertise, combined with deep sector knowledge, will be invaluable as we enter this important next phase of growth for Tessera.”

“I am excited to join Tessera at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Kathy Bergsteinsson. “The team has built a compelling Gene Writing and delivery platform with the potential to fundamentally reshape genetic medicine. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to support Tessera’s strategic vision, advance its programs, and help position the company for long-term success.”

About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene Writing™ and delivery platforms, with the aim to unlock broad new therapeutic frontiers. Our Gene Writing platform is designed to write therapeutic messages into the genome by efficiently changing single or multiple DNA base pairs, precisely correcting insertions and deletions, or adding exon-length sequences and whole genes. Our proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enable the in vivo delivery of RNA to targeted cell types. We believe our Gene Writing and delivery platforms will enable transformative genetic medicines to not only cure diseases that arise from errors in a single gene, but also modify inherited risk factors for common diseases and create engineered cells to treat cancer and potentially autoimmune and other diseases. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

