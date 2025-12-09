Genetec releases 2026 global State of Physical Security Report

Survey of more than 7,300 professionals reveals:

Physical security has evolved into a strategic business function, strengthening IT collaboration and decision-making

Interest in adopting AI more than doubled among end users since last year

Organizations want flexibility to deploy workloads on premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid model



MONTRÉAL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today released its sixth annual State of Physical Security report. Based on insights from over 7,300 physical security leaders worldwide (including end users, channel partners, systems integrators, and consultants), the report shows that physical security is playing a broader strategic role within organizations. The findings highlight closer collaboration across departments and greater interest in technologies that support better operational awareness and decision-making.

Physical security is evolving from protection to empowering business outcomes

The report shows a shift in how physical security systems are deployed and valued. They are no longer viewed only as a protection layer, and instead, are becoming an enterprise function that contributes to broader organizational goals.

“As it becomes more tightly woven into the broader fabric of the enterprise, security is emerging as a genuine enabler of business outcomes—helping organizations work more cohesively, respond more effectively, and stay focused on long-term goals,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering at Genetec Inc.

Modernization is accelerating as demand for unified systems grows

Survey findings indicate that organizations are prioritizing modernization of their physical security systems to support this shift toward stronger collaboration and business decision-making. More than 70% of respondents are using unified or integrated systems, and 60% say their main motivation for replacing legacy technology is to integrate new capabilities. Fifty-one percent cite access to new features as another key driver. These trends reflect a growing interest in cross-functional systems that deliver operational insight and help teams achieve more with their existing investments.

Long-term vendor stability is becoming a key selection factor

Survey findings show that organizations place strong importance on choosing manufacturers they consider stable and trustworthy. Seventy-three percent of end users say the long-term viability and stability of the vendor is a key factor when evaluating solutions, while product performance and price indicators followed behind, ranked at 45% and 43%, respectively. This points to a clear preference for partners who can provide continuity, support multi-year modernization efforts, and deliver reliable product development as systems evolve.

Interest in AI is rising but teams want practical benefits

AI is an area of growing focus. For the first time, AI ranked alongside access control and video surveillance as a top project priority for 2026. Interest in adopting AI has more than doubled among end users since last year’s report. They see value in technology that helps navigate alarms, support investigations, and reduce noise in busy environments. At the same time, 70% express concerns about how AI systems are designed and implemented, specifically around data use and understanding how AI works, reinforcing the need for clear guidance from vendors.

Hybrid cloud is preferred, and defines the future of security infrastructure

Cloud is playing a stronger role in how security infrastructure is designed and maintained. End users identify automatic updates, ease of deployment, and simpler maintenance as key benefits. Respondents expect continued cloud adoption in 2026, supported by the flexibility to choose which workloads remain on premises and which move to the cloud.

2026 Forecast

The report also provides insights into priorities for 2026, including access control modernization, cybersecurity initiatives, and the growing use of analytics. It also offers regional findings and additional forecasts to help organizations plan their next steps. For more information and to download the 2026 State of Physical Security report, please go to https://www.genetec.com/a/physical-security-report.

Survey methodology

The report is based on survey responses from 7,368 physical security professionals across six global regions (USA and Canada; Latin America and the Caribbean; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa; and Australia and New Zealand). Participants included end users, channel partners, consultants, and manufacturers from organizations of all sizes and industries. The survey was conducted between August 18 and September 15, 2025, and only fully completed responses were included in the analysis.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on a unified, open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2025. Genetec™ and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective products.

Press Contacts:

North America

Véronique Froment

Bubble Agency

veroniquef@bubbleagency.com

Tel: +1 603.537.9248

or

Kim Velasco

Bubble Agency

kimv@bubbleagency.com

Tel: +1 760.587.9916

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/389d92f1-eed1-4da2-9a5b-dcd0baa94060

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71d23270-8989-4f91-aeba-07e80e263338