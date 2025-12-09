Codetta Bio™ Expands Global Commercial Leadership to Accelerate Worldwide Adoption of the Concerto™ System

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codetta Bio™, a leading innovator in multi-omic solutions that integrate ultrasensitive protein quantitation with simultaneous analysis of nucleic acids (RNA and DNA), today announced a significant expansion of its global commercial organization. This strategic move strengthens the company’s ability to meet growing demand for its Concerto™ system as Codetta transitions from its Technology Access Program (TAP) to full commercial launch.

To support this next phase of growth, Codetta has appointed two seasoned industry leaders:

Dr. Jay Manikandan , Vice President, Commercial (AMEA) – Based in Singapore, Dr. Manikandan will spearhead commercial operations across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. He brings extensive experience in building high-performing sales networks, with prior leadership roles at 10x Genomics, NanoString, Bruker Spatial Biology, and Sphere Bio. His proven track record in AMEA positions him to establish a robust distribution network and drive regional adoption of Codetta’s technology.

Jay Gerlach, Vice President, Global Marketing – Mr. Gerlach will lead global marketing and product management initiatives, with a focus on ensuring customers worldwide realize the full benefits of the Concerto platform. He previously held leadership roles in marketing and product strategy at Sphere Bio, Purigen, NanoString, and PATH, where he successfully launched innovative life science and clinical diagnostic solutions.





Jacques Corriveau, CEO of Codetta Bio, commented:

“We are excited to strengthen our global commercial team as demand for the Concerto system accelerates. Asia represents a key growth market for Codetta, and we expect meaningful revenue contributions from the region in 2026. By combining strong regional leadership with a world-class global marketing engine, we are well-positioned to scale and deliver transformative multi-omic solutions to biopharma and academic customers worldwide.”

With an expanded commercial team and a robust marketing strategy, Codetta Bio is committed to ensuring customers everywhere can fully leverage the power of the Concerto system.

About Codetta Bio™

Codetta Bio™ is a leader in developing cutting-edge multi-omic biomarker measurement tools, empowering data-driven insights into the unique genetic, environmental, lifestyle, and clinical factors that shape individuals’ health and wellness.

At Codetta Bio, we are committed to driving innovation and creating positive change in the protein and nucleic acid fields. Our state-of-the-art tools revolutionize biomarker assays, offering scale and plex capabilities that rival traditional digital and quantitative PCR methods. Uniquely, Codetta’s technology enables the analysis of both proteins and nucleic acids on a single instrument, simplifying the process and reducing costs. For more information, visit http://www.codettabio.com.

Media Contact:

Jay Gerlach

Vice President of Marketing, Codetta Bio

jgerlach@codettabio.com