AnswersNow Expands Virtual Autism Therapy and Caregiver Training Services to Colorado

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnswersNow , the leader in virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, today announced that it has begun delivering Medicaid-covered autism therapy and caregiver training services in Colorado. Rather than waiting months for a first appointment, families in the state can now quickly and easily book an appointment through AnswersNow’s nationwide network of top therapists, available anytime, anywhere.

“Recent Medicaid changes have left families in Colorado scrambling with long waitlists, a lack of clear information, and months before they can get an appointment with a traditional provider,” said AnswersNow CEO Jeff Beck. “AnswersNow is solving that through a virtual care model that connects families with Master’s- and PhD-level clinicians from anywhere in the country for personalized therapy and caregiver coaching in their homes, without the wait.”

The AnswersNow virtual platform emphasizes parental involvement and flexible scheduling to reduce work conflicts and eliminate time spent driving or sitting in waiting rooms. Families in Colorado can now access:

Immediate support: the AnswersNow virtual platform shrinks wait times for meeting with a Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst (BCBA) to within five days and for starting care to less than two weeks, with no travel required and within the hours that work for busy families.

“No one with autism should have to wait months for care because there aren’t enough clinicians in Colorado to support its growing population,” continued Beck. “We are committed to prioritizing the needs of kids in Colorado with autism so they can learn tools and skills that will enable them to thrive.”

Autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability in America, yet most families are unable to access adequate support services and must endure extended wait times and inconvenient therapy times and locations. Through an innovative AI-powered virtual platform that replicates the real-world therapy experience, AnswersNow offers virtual ABA therapy to families everywhere for better support, exceptional outcomes, and significant cost savings.

About AnswersNow

AnswersNow is transforming the autism therapy experience for families everywhere by increasing the immediacy, accessibility and quality of care through our personalized virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy. Our proprietary digital platform has enabled our network of PhD- and Master's-level clinicians to facilitate 100,000+ hours of therapy. We are available in multiple states as in-network coverage through a mix of commercial insurers and Medicaid. For more information, please visit www.getanswersnow.com .