Parallel’s Breakthrough Teletherapy Platform and High-Support Clinical Model Drive 98 Percent of Students to Meet or Exceed IEP Goals

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallel, a leading teletherapy and special education provider for K-12 schools and districts, released groundbreaking outcomes data showing that 98 percent of students using its services met or exceeded their Individualized Education Program (IEP) goals during the 2024–2025 school year. The data also revealed that the majority of students made faster-than-expected progress, underscoring the power of Parallel's Pathway platform and high-support clinical model to deliver consistent, outcomes-driven support to students.

This newly-released outcomes data helped, in part, spur Parallel in raising $20 million in Series B funding. Led by Valspring Capital, with additional capital from existing investor Rethink Impact, this latest round of funding will help accelerate Parallel’s national expansion and further advance its proprietary clinical technology. Today, Parallel currently serves more than 10,000 students across 25 states and looks to reach students in all 50 states within the next two years.

“Regardless of their learning differences, every student deserves access to high-quality services, yet the massive shortage of qualified providers, among other factors, makes it increasingly difficult for districts to meet those needs,” said Diana Heldfond, founder and CEO of Parallel. “We are committed to partnering with districts, as well as the families they serve, to make a difference. The outcomes data reinforces the efficacy and impact of our services, which we look to expand even more broadly with the support of this latest round of funding.”

Proven Student Impact

The Parallel Learning Outcomes: 2024-2025 School Year whitepaper underscores the impact Parallel’s services and technology are having on students, many of which traditionally lack access to high-quality services because of socioeconomic or geographic limitations.

Notably, the whitepaper highlights:

98 percent of students receiving services from Parallel met or exceeded their IEP goals

Consistent ratings by students themselves showing excellent connection to their virtual therapists and satisfaction with sessions

80 percent of students served live in communities with High or Very High Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) scores



More specifically, 94.3 percent of students receiving behavioral mental health services from Parallel were above expectations as it related to their IEP goals, while 78.4 percent were above expectations after receiving speech-language pathology services from Parallel and 70 percent were above expectations after receiving specialized instruction.



Students also reported high satisfaction and engagement, with average Routine Outcome Monitoring (ROM) scores of 8.9/10 for provider experience and 8.6/10 for overall well-being.

A Breakthrough Model for Districts

Parallel is committed to helping students with learning and thinking differences thrive by partnering with districts to up-resource their special education services. Through completely virtual service provision, Parallel’s secure Pathway platform and clinically-supported licensed speech-language pathologists, school psychologists, school social workers, and special educators help districts, which are often under-resourced or understaffed, provide students with much-needed services.

“Our students receiving services through Parallel are progressing faster than those served in-person,” said a special education director in Michigan. “The collaboration and transparency have rebuilt trust with parents and staff.”

The Pathway platform combines secure teletherapy delivery with built-in clinical oversight, data-driven progress tracking, and AI-powered personalization, freeing providers to focus on students while giving districts actionable insights.

“Parallel aims to supercharge virtual services with technology and expert clinical oversight and support so that providers can focus on the most important aspects of their jobs and students can make measurable, visible, and meaningful growth in their educational goals,” said Dr. A. Jordan Wright, Chief Clinical Officer of Parallel and author of the whitepaper.

Fueling the Next Stage of Growth

In addition to expanding its footprint, the recent Series B funding will support Parallel in advancing its outcomes-driven model propelled by Pathway and its evidence-based approach that enable students to achieve goals significantly faster than traditional services. The funding will also allow the company to more heavily invest in AI integration to further personalize its offerings and serve a wider range of students with a wider range of learning needs.

The Series B funding was made possible entirely by Valspring Capital, a healthcare-focused investment firm born out of Bain Capital Ventures’ healthcare team. This follows earlier investments by Tiger Global, Vine Ventures, Obvious Ventures, and Rethink Impact.

“On top of the clear need for Parallel’s services in today’s schools, we continue to be impressed by the company’s rapid growth trajectory, outcomes, and overall commitment to supporting students across the country,” said Yumin Choi, managing partner of Valspring Capital. “Parallel remains a clear leader in a pocket of the education space that has a massive need and is now poised to make an even greater impact.”

About Parallel

Founded in 2021 by Diana Heldfond, Parallel is a leading provider of special education services for schools and districts and is committed to fostering success for diverse learners and thinkers. Through its innovative technology ecosystem, Parallel redefines special education services while improving access, equity, and quality in special education and addressing the challenges faced by often understaffed and overwhelmed schools. Parallel seamlessly partners with K-12 schools and districts to elevate special education services and provide a comprehensive range of services, including psychoeducational assessments, speech-language pathology services, behavioral and mental health counseling, and specialized instruction. The company is dedicated to transforming the lives of students facing learning and thinking differences, which makes up one fifth of the student population. For more information about Parallel's commitment to clinical and educational excellence, visit www.parallellearning.com .

