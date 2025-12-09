Gaxos Enters Multibillion-Dollar Digital Faith Market with Launch of Bible Pray AI

Roseland, NJ, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced the official launch of Bible Pray AI, a personalized, AI-powered spiritual growth platform designed to help users deepen faith, strengthen daily devotion, and apply scripture for greater peace, clarity, and purpose.

Bible Pray AI represents Gaxos’ strategic expansion into the rapidly growing digital faith, mental wellness, and personal development economy, a sector supported by hundreds of millions of engaged global users seeking guided spiritual content, daily motivation, and community-based worship experiences.

“Bible Pray AI is another proof point of our ability to rapidly deploy artificial intelligence into high-engagement, subscription-driven markets,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “Faith and spiritual wellness represent a tremendous digital engagement opportunity, with hundreds of millions of highly engaged users globally. We designed this product with both mission and monetization in mind. It’s built for massive reach, recurring revenue, and long-term shareholder value creation.”

Key Features of Bible Pray AI

AI Powered Daily Devotionals: Personalized devotionals tailored to the user’s emotional state each day, featuring scripture, thoughtful reflections, and guided prayers to deepen spiritual practice

Intelligent Faith Companion: An always-on AI chat experience that provides biblically grounded answers to faith-based questions, scripture interpretation, and spiritual guidance.

Full Interactive Bible Access: Complete Bible integration with smart navigation, cross-referencing, and instant verse linking directly from devotionals and daily content.

Daily Verse Delivery & Streak Progression: Habit-building engagement systems with daily inspirational verses, streak tracking, and spiritual milestone achievements to drive long-term retention.

Live Prayer Community: Real-time prayer sessions enhanced with immersive audio environments, enabling collective worship, group intention, and community connection.

Bible Pray AI is designed as a subscription-first application, leveraging Gaxos’ proven infrastructure for content personalization, user engagement optimization, and cross-platform growth. The Company expects Bible Pray AI to benefit from strong subscription economics, high daily active usage and retention, scalable acquisition strategies, and cross-promotion within Gaxos’ existing properties.

For more information, visit Bible Pray AI. You can also follow Gaxos Labs on X, Facebook, or Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:ir@gaxos.ai

T: 1-888-319-2499