From Vision to Execution: CEO Kevin Kelly Reflects on Cycurion’s Strategic Achievements in 2025 in New Interview

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a publicly traded leader in technology and staffing solutions for the public sector, today announced the release of a new interview featuring Kevin Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cycurion, Inc.

In a wide-ranging year‑end interview, Kevin Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cycurion, Inc., reflects on the company’s journey from vision to execution in 2025. Under his leadership, Cycurion advanced its strategic priorities, delivering measurable growth, strengthening its technology portfolio, and expanding its market presence. Kelly highlights how disciplined execution, innovation, and a commitment to long‑term value creation positioned Cycurion to achieve significant milestones while laying the foundation for continued momentum in the year ahead.

For more, pull the company filings and press releases and watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/r7F1V6YalrM.

When discussing what the company was able to achieve in 2025, Kelly stated, “After going public in February 2025, we focused on right‑sizing the company and strengthening our balance sheet, paying down significant debt and strategically using our ELOC to support acquisitions and talent. With that foundation in place, 2026 will be about driving organic growth and ensuring we have the right people to serve our clients and partners at the highest level.”

In closing, Kelly concluded, “After strengthening our balance sheet, solidifying our organizational structure, and successfully integrating prior acquisitions, Cycurion is aligned and working seamlessly with our clients. Looking ahead, 2026 will be an exciting year of corporate expansion, new products and services, and continued growth across the state and federal sectors.”

