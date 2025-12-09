GigaCloud Technology Inc Expands Fulfillment Network with New Facility in New Jersey

EL MONTE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it has entered into a new lease for a fulfillment center in Jackson Township, New Jersey. The class A new construction facility, leased from Brookfield Properties, spans approximately 617,000 square feet and is expected to commence operations in January 2026.





The newly leased New Jersey facility. Photo courtesy of Brookfield Properties.

This expansion marks a meaningful enhancement to GigaCloud’s global fulfillment infrastructure and strengthens the Company’s ability to support the accelerating scale of its marketplace ecosystem. The Jackson Township site, now GigaCloud’s largest facility in New Jersey, reflects the continued growth of the platform’s operational footprint. With this addition, GigaCloud’s fulfillment network now comprises 38 strategic locations totaling more than 11 million square feet across five countries.

“The addition of this New Jersey facility further strengthens our fulfillment network and our capacity to support the growing volume of transactions across our marketplace,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. “A strategically optimized footprint is foundational to the value our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing® model delivers — efficiency, flexibility, and reliability at scale. We continue to ensure our infrastructure evolves with long-term demand so our reseller and retailer customers can grow with confidence.”

“We are pleased to welcome GigaCloud to this facility,” said Kyle McGrady, Vice President of Brookfield Properties. “Their growth and innovative approach to large-parcel commerce align well with the strength of our industrial portfolio, and we are excited to support their next phase of expansion.”

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global manager of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate businesses, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and logistics. We manage more than 1100 properties and over 370 million square feet of real estate in global markets on behalf of Brookfield, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development, and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is making the world a little bit better, together. For more information, visit https://brookfieldproperties.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3609b22b-0e3b-4db9-b6d1-70ec554bd482