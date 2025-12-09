JFB Construction CEO Purchases Approximately $100,000 in the Company’s Common Stock on the Open Market

Lantana, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction company focused on hospitality, commercial, industrial, and residential property development, today announced that Joseph F. Basile, III, JFB Construction Holdings Chief Executive Officer, purchased 5,900 shares of the Company’s common stock on the open market at an average purchase price of $16.79 on December 8, 2025

“This purchase of approximately $100,000 of the Company’s common stock on the open market further demonstrates my continued belief in JFB Construction’s ability to provide value to both its customers and its shareholders, as well as my confidence in the direction of the Company,” said Chief Executive Officer Joseph F. Basile, III. “We remain focused on maintaining transparent communication and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building multifamily communities, shopping centers, national franchises, and exclusive estate and equestrian homes, with over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space, JFB provides hands-on professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on our clients' trust and the value we bring to each project.

JFB is proud that most of our projects are obtained through referrals and repeat customers, and that to date we have provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. States.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

Joseph F. Basile, III

561-582-9840.

joe@jfbconstruction.net

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516 222 2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net