Empower Semiconductor Expands Global Footprint with New Silicon Valley Headquarters and Munich R&D Office

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in powering artificial intelligence (AI)-class processors, today announced a major expansion of its global operations with the opening of its new headquarters in Milpitas, California, and the establishment of a dedicated research and development (R&D) center in Munich, Germany. These strategic investments, following its successful series D financing round, are aimed at accelerating Empower’s technology lead and supporting a considerable increase in customer demand.

Empower’s new headquarters will enable substantial growth in R&D, applications, product engineering and reliability teams. This expanded space is purpose-built to support rapid development of Empower’s next-generation vertical power-delivery platforms and derivatives.

In parallel, Empower has strengthened its European presence with the opening of a new design center in Munich, Germany. The Munich site serves as a regional innovation hub.

“The successful introduction of our industry-leading AI vertical power platform, known as Crescendo, has necessitated the scaling up of our engineering and manufacturing capacity,” said Tim Phillips, founder & CEO of Empower Semiconductor. “We’re now in a position to both accelerate our roadmap and provide the expansive capacity our customers demand.”

“We’re shortening our development cycles while broadening our portfolio,” added Trey Roessig, CTO and senior vice president of engineering at Empower. “This step is instrumental in providing the breakthrough innovations the AI industry has been asking for.”

These moves mark a significant milestone in Empower’s growth strategy as the company delivers the industry’s most advanced, highest-density and highest-bandwidth power solutions for next-generation AI and high-performance computing architectures.

Empower Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, powers the AI revolution with its FinFast™ technology by reducing the energy footprint and total cost of ownership of data centers. Its transformational integrated voltage regulators deliver on-demand scalable power with the speed, precision and signal integrity required by AI processors. Empower’s power-management architecture shrinks solution footprint, height and component count, achieving vertical power delivery with unprecedented power density and efficiency. Learn more at www.empowersemi.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

