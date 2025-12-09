Blue Gold Announces Successful Smart Contract Audit by Nethermind, Strengthening Security and Transparency Ahead of Standard Gold Coin Launch on Base

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive smart contract audit conducted by Nethermind, one of the world’s leading blockchain engineering and security firms.

Nethermind is widely recognized for its protocol engineering contributions to WorldCoin and several of the industry’s most successful token and Layer-2 launches. BlueGold’s decision to engage Nethermind reflects the company’s uncompromising commitment to institutional-grade security, transparency, and regulatory alignment as it prepares for the debut of its flagship digital asset.

The audit encompassed the full suite of smart contracts supporting Standard Gold Coin (SGC) - BlueGold’s fully reserved, vault-backed digital gold token - as well as the underlying infrastructure deployed on Base, Coinbase’s Layer-2 blockchain. Base was selected for its security, scalability, Ethereum alignment, and the strength of its developer and compliance ecosystem.

“Security is not a feature - it is the foundation,” said Andrew Cavaghan, CEO of BlueGold One. “Completing Nethermind’s audit validates the rigor behind our engineering and the seriousness with which we approach customer protection, regulatory readiness, and long-term platform resilience.”

Nethermind’s assessment included detailed reviews of contract architecture, upgradeability and pause-control mechanisms, minting and redemption pathways for SGC, reserves logic, treasury operations flow, and BlueGold’s safeguards for mitigating attack surfaces. The final report confirmed that BlueGold’s contracts meet the highest standards of safety and correctness, with no critical or high-severity vulnerabilities outstanding.

This verification marks a major milestone as BlueGold moves toward the public launch of Standard Gold Coin (SGC) - an onchain gold asset engineered for transparency, auditability, and simplicity. SGC is designed to provide users with the assurance of fully reserved physical gold, combined with the speed, composability, and global accessibility of modern blockchain infrastructure.

“SGC was built to exceed the expectations of regulators, auditors, and users who demand clarity and trust from real-world asset platforms,” added Nathan Dionne, Chief Technology Officer. “The Nethermind audit is a key validation point as we finalize our launch and continue shaping a safer, more trustworthy digital gold ecosystem.”

BlueGold will publish its full audit summary and relevant technical documentation on its website and governance hub, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and establishing the company as one of the most open RWA issuers in the market.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

About Nethermind

Nethermind is a global blockchain research and engineering firm providing industry-leading services in smart contract auditing, protocol development, zero-knowledge systems, and advanced blockchain security. Known for its work with WorldCoin and other major Web3 ecosystems, Nethermind is regarded as one of the most trusted engineering partners in the blockchain industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com .

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Tavistock Communications

BlueGold@tavistock.co.uk

+44 20 7920 3150

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

