Regula’s Database Expands to 16,000 ID Templates, as New 2026 Passport Standards Emerge

RESTON, Va., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, has expanded its proprietary identity document template database to 16,000 templates — the largest and most comprehensive database of its kind. With this latest update, Regula ensures full readiness for major global changes taking effect in 2026, including the new ICAO requirement for unified two-letter passport type codes and updated biometric photo standards .

“Outdated document data is one of the biggest risks in identity verification. When a new passport design or security feature appears, fraudsters exploit the gap before verification systems catch up. By continuously monitoring global document changes and updating our database immediately, we close that vulnerability window. Reaching 16,000 templates means our customers always verify against the latest, most accurate information and stay a step ahead of evolving fraud,” explains Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Two-letter passport type codes

Starting January 1, 2026, ICAO’s Doc 9303 mandates a uniform two-letter code for all machine-readable passports (MRPs) of different types (e.g. diplomatic and official), replacing today’s inconsistent country-specific variants. These new standardized codes will affect how automated border control systems, e-gates, inspection platforms, and IDV solutions read and validate passports. Although the change appears minor, it requires system-level updates to MRZ reading and parsing, document classification logic, and verification workflows.

Many countries — including Australia, Belgium, Bangladesh, Cameroon, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, Uruguay, and others — have already switched to the new ICAO-compliant codes. All newly issued documents from such countries are now incorporated into Regula’s updated database, ensuring that organizations worldwide can verify them seamlessly from day one.

Regula also fully supports the latest ICAO biometric photo standard , which requires e-passport chips to store not only the basic facial image but also additional metadata, including detailed facial landmarks, precise eye and hair color, and other biometric attributes. This standard comes into full effect in 2026 and modernizes the storage and quality requirements for face images embedded in ePassport chips.

A global shift towards more secure biometric documents

As the security landscape intensifies, governments continue upgrading their identity documents with new designs, enhanced security features, and biometric capabilities. Biometric (electronic) passports, featuring secure RFID chips and strong cryptographic protection, are now the global standard: at least 88% of countries now issue ePassports, according to Regula’s database.

In 2025, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jordan, and Suriname issued electronic passports for the first time, and now they have been scrutinized down to the tiniest detail and added to the Regula ID template database.

Meanwhile, many nations have released completely redesigned passport series to strengthen resistance to counterfeiting. Newly updated designs from Benin, the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Suriname, and the United Kingdom are all included in the latest update to the Regula’s database.

Beyond passports

The trend also covers a wide range of other identity documents. Regula’s update also includes these newly released documents:

