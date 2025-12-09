Vivid Seats Upgrades Mobile Experience with Immersive Tools for Smarter Shopping

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today unveiled an upgrade to its mobile app, elevating the platform to a more interactive event discovery hub.

Built with today’s on-the-go fan in mind, the updated Vivid Seats app introduces a set of intuitive features designed to make it easier than ever to explore events, uncover local experiences, and score great ticket deals, all in one accessible experience. Whether you're planning a weekend concert crawl or a last-minute road trip to see your favorite team, the updated Vivid Seats’ app puts personalization, price transparency, and discovery front and center.

“As we continue to invest in product innovation and build on the strengths of our differentiated platform, we’re excited to introduce new fan-first features that make it easier and more fun to discover the right seat for the right event,” said Lawrence Fey, Vivid Seats CEO. “These app enhancements are designed to elevate the customer experience by offering a leading value proposition delivered with more intuitive discovery, smarter navigation and deeper personalization.”

Standout Features Include:

Map Discovery : A new, interactive map lets users browse events happening nearby in real time. Whether you're traveling or just looking for something fun this weekend, fans can explore by venue, event type, price range, and more — with filters that surface hidden gems.

: A new, interactive map lets users browse events happening nearby in real time. Whether you're traveling or just looking for something fun this weekend, fans can explore by venue, event type, price range, and more — with filters that surface hidden gems. Seat Discovery : Making “what will my view be like?” a thing of the past, Vivid Seats has enhanced seat previewing to give fans hyper-realistic, venue-specific visuals before they buy.

: Making “what will my view be like?” a thing of the past, Vivid Seats has enhanced seat previewing to give fans hyper-realistic, venue-specific visuals before they buy. Enhanced Personalization : Connect your Spotify account to get concert recommendations based on your most-streamed artists and genres and never miss a nearby show again. In addition, fans can follow their favorite teams, performances, and venues to unlock even more personalized notifications and recommendations.

: Connect your Spotify account to get concert recommendations based on your most-streamed artists and genres and never miss a nearby show again. In addition, fans can follow their favorite teams, performances, and venues to unlock even more personalized notifications and recommendations. Deal Finder: Integrated into revamped league pages (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL), this tool highlights trending matchups and great “get-in” prices near you. Fans can adjust preferences to find events by date, city, or even plan that perfect away-game weekend.





Leading Value Proposition for Fans

Vivid Seats puts fans first with a suite of in-app features designed to enhance every live event experience. With our Lowest Price Guarantee, fans can purchase tickets in the app confidently, knowing they’re getting Vivid Seats’ best deal. Plus, with All-in Pricing, fans see the full ticket cost upfront, making it easier than ever to buy tickets and earn rewards with total transparency. Beyond the Lowest Price Guarantee, Vivid Seats offers even more value through Vivid Seats Rewards, the industry’s only loyalty program where fans earn on every purchase while unlocking exclusive perks like surprise gifts and ticket upgrades.

All updates are now live for live event fans on iOS and Android. Download the new Vivid Seats app today to explore what’s happening near you, find the best deals, and earn rewards just for being a fan. www.vividseats.com/app

ABOUT VIVID SEATS

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

