Cedar Gate Introduces Next-Generation Solutions for Prospective Bundled Payment Models

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), an IQVIA business and a leader in value-based care technology with over 40 years of experience in bundled payments, has launched a new suite of capabilities designed to make participation in prospective bundled payment models faster, simpler, more financially predictable, and quality-driven.

These enhancements include both managed services and self-service technology options, and support organizations participating in both commercial prospective bundles as well as the mandated Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM) program from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“Bundled payments have moved from concept to proven performance,” said James Dye, VP and GM of Bundled Payments at Cedar Gate. “Most solutions still only support retrospective bundled payment models. Our clients need clear insights into the financial and clinical impacts of prospective bundles to deliver programs that work. Using Cedar Gate’s solutions, one of our center of excellence clients reduced surgical rates in its brain and spine program to 85% below the market average while maintaining patient satisfaction above 98%, demonstrating that when bundles are designed and managed correctly, the savings and quality improvements are substantial.”

New features and services include:

Virtual Bundles Design & Modeling Services

Organizations can now evaluate the financial and operational impacts of prospective bundles before launching a program. Cedar Gate’s experts create virtual episode definitions, compare projected results to fee-for-service performance, and deliver a defensible foundation for bundle adoption.

Self-Service Bundles Adjudication Technology

New self-service adjudication technology converts existing fee-for-service claims workflows into automated bundle adjudication. The cloud-based platform integrates with existing core claims systems, and supports configurable rules, contract parameters, and operational workflows.

CMS TEAM Bundled Payments Solution

An end-to-end solution purpose built for CMS’s mandatory TEAM model. It provides timely analytics, integrated workflows, and provider education tools to help participants meet benchmarks, improve quality, and reduce complications and readmissions.

Episode-Driven Care Pathways

Task-based care team workflows guide interventions from the anchor event through post-discharge. Cedar Gate now provides prebuilt surgical care pathways for all five TEAM procedures, with additional pathways in development.

“Cedar Gate delivers the most complete solution to help organizations move from fee-for-service to value,” said David B. Snow, Jr., Cedar Gate Chairman and CEO. “When designed and managed well, bundled payments reliably lower costs and improve quality, and these new capabilities reinforce our commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact solutions for organizations at any stage of their value-based care journey.”

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate enables payers, providers, employers, and service administrators to excel at value-based care with a unified technology and services platform delivering analytics, population health, and payment technology on a single data management foundation. From primary care attribution to bundled payments and capitation, Cedar Gate is improving clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for every payment model in all lines of business.

