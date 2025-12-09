Papa Appoints Dr. Thomas Carlough as Chief Technology Officer, Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate the Next Generation of In-Home Support

MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa, the category-defining innovator and national leader in in-home support, today announced the appointment of Thomas Carlough, PharmD, as Chief Technology Officer, leading the company’s technology and data strategy during a pivotal period of growth. Dr. Carlough brings technology leadership and clinical expertise that will guide the next phase of Papa’s platform innovation and in-home support capabilities.

Dr. Carlough joins Papa with over 20 years of experience spanning community health, data science, healthcare informatics, and clinical pharmacy. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at community health innovator Wider Circle, where he led data, product, design, and engineering from Series A through C. In that role, he launched AI-enabled outreach tools and virtual engagement platforms, and redesigned field-team technology to strengthen community connections. Before Wider Circle, he spent a decade at a hospital system, ultimately leading clinical intelligence efforts to modernize care delivery. Earlier in his career, Dr. Carlough taught healthcare informatics at Fairleigh Dickinson University and began his career as a clinical hospital pharmacist working in a variety of areas including pediatrics and emergency medicine.

As CTO of Papa, Dr. Carlough will oversee all product, data, and engineering functions, unifying them into a single ecosystem that enhances the experience of members and Papa Pals, supports reliable and scalable platform operations, and increases operational visibility across Papa’s national platform.

“I’ve anchored my career in the belief that technology should make care more personal, not less,” said Dr. Carlough. “Papa shows what’s possible when insight, compassion, and real-world support come together to address health barriers where they happen: in the home. I’m energized to help shape the next iteration of Papa’s platform, expanding its reach, strengthening its data and operational backbone, and enabling the kind of in-home support that improves outcomes at scale.”

Papa Expands Leadership Bench to Support Its Next Stage of Growth

The appointment of Dr. Carlough follows a series of strategic leadership additions this year that position Papa for sustained scale, operational strength, and market impact:

Austin Weaver has joined as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Strategy, leading Papa’s go-to-market product strategy and commercial functions. Weaver was most recently Vice President at Hinge Health, where he created and led the company’s Medicare business, which now serves millions of older adults nationally. Prior to Hinge Health, Weaver held roles at OptumCare and The Advisory Board Company.

has joined as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Strategy, leading Papa’s go-to-market product strategy and commercial functions. Weaver was most recently Vice President at Hinge Health, where he created and led the company’s Medicare business, which now serves millions of older adults nationally. Prior to Hinge Health, Weaver held roles at OptumCare and The Advisory Board Company. Colin Routledge has joined as Vice President of Finance, overseeing Papa’s finance and accounting functions to drive sustainable growth and profitability. Routledge brings extensive experience across investment banking, private equity, corporate development, and small business entrepreneurship, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Finance at Project Canary, an emissions data company.

has joined as Vice President of Finance, overseeing Papa’s finance and accounting functions to drive sustainable growth and profitability. Routledge brings extensive experience across investment banking, private equity, corporate development, and small business entrepreneurship, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Finance at Project Canary, an emissions data company. Amy Fan has joined as General Manager of New Ventures, leading the launch and growth of a new community-focused business line. Fan was previously Co-Founder, President, and Chief Product Officer of Twentyeight Health, a women’s health telemedicine platform serving Medicaid beneficiaries. Fan also sits on the Founding Committee of Female Founders Edge, a nonprofit organization supporting mid-stage, venture-backed founders.

Together with Dr. Carlough’s appointment, these leaders reinforce Papa’s commitment to scaling person-centered solutions that connect individuals with right-sized support and help health plans better engage members in the home.

“Tom brings the rare combination of clinical depth and technical leadership needed to advance the industry’s first outcomes-driven in-home support platform,” said Andrew Parker, Founder and CEO of Papa. “His experience will allow us to deepen engagement, personalize support, and drive measurable results for our partners. Coupled with the recent appointments of Austin, Amy, and Colin, Papa now has the leadership team in place to meet accelerating demand for trusted, in-home support as we drive toward our vision of a world where no one goes it alone.”

Since its founding in 2017, Papa’s national network of trusted Papa Pals has facilitated 3 million visits with members in more than 10,000 U.S. cities. Recently, the company expanded its platform to support in-home assessments, post-discharge needs, digital health literacy, and other enhancements that complement its core companion care model. These capabilities help health plans influence key measures, such as hospital readmissions, care gap closure, and overall member experience. In their respective roles, the new leaders will help shape Papa’s next phase of growth, ensuring the company is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of members and partners.

About Papa