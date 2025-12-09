KBW Appoints Stephen Glagola as Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Covering Digital Asset Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announced the appointment of Stephen Glagola as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst covering digital asset companies. He will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

Mr. Glagola brings deep experience across the digital assets ecosystem. He joins KBW from Jones Trading, where his equity research coverage spanned bitcoin miners, AI/HPC data centers, and emerging AI neocloud platforms.

Prior to his time with Jones Trading, Mr. Glagola spent 11 years as an Equity Research Analyst at TD Cowen, focused on the Cryptocurrency, Live Events, Gaming & Leisure, and Media & Entertainment sectors and was recognized as an Equity Research “Rising Star” by Business Insider in 2021. Mr. Glagola began his career in equity research with Barclays as an associate covering the Consumer sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Stephen Glagola to KBW as a key member of our Digital Assets research team,” said Matt Kelley, Head of U.S. Equities and Director of Research at KBW. “Stephen’s relevant experience and thought leadership underscore the importance of digital assets within KBW’s industry-leading Fintech team, as we expect continued growth and expansion in the sector.”

“KBW has long been a trusted voice in financial services research, and we’re now seeing digital assets rapidly integrate into mainstream financial infrastructure,” said Mr. Glagola. “I am excited to join a firm that is grounded in thought leadership and actively shaping how investors think about this next wave of innovation.”

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors.

