YPrime Wins Two Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards for Innovation in AI and Sustainable eCOA Practices

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, a proven leader in clinical trial technology, today announced it has received two distinctions in the 2025 Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards: Innovation for AI in Clinical Trials and Environmental Excellence for Sustainable Trials. Powered by GlobalData’s independent research, the Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards recognize organizations advancing meaningful progress across the clinical research ecosystem.

YPrime earned recognition for two standout initiatives: its pioneering application of artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate eCOA localization, and its company-wide efforts to embed sustainability into clinical trial workflows—from digital-first product design to measurable reductions in environmental footprint. The honors reflect YPrime’s continued commitment to advancing trial efficiency, data quality, and global participation through responsible, future-focused technology.

AI Innovation: Solving a Persistent Bottleneck in eCOA Localization

The Innovation Award recognizes YPrime’s work applying domain-specific AI to one of the most overlooked drivers of delay in global clinical trials, the migration of translated Clinical Outcome Assessments (COAs) into eCOA platforms. Traditionally a manual, error-prone step, migration requires aligning complex file structures, HTML tag logic, and linguistic formatting across dozens of languages—often prompting multiple rounds of reproofing and introducing costly delays to study startup.

YPrime reframed the challenge by automating the migration step itself. Its AI migration engine is trained on YPrime’s proprietary file structures and tagging logic, enabling precise alignment of text, tags, and formatting before human review.

In a comparative analysis of 15 studies across 11 languages, YPrime’s AI-enabled workflow delivered measurable gains, including:

74% fewer migration errors

60% fewer screen reports requiring rework

67% faster localization review cycles

0 new error types introduced by AI



“AI is helping us remove friction from one of the most complex parts of global eCOA delivery,” said Jonathan Norman, Director of Localization & Scale Management at YPrime. “By automating the most technical steps and preserving linguist expertise where it matters most, we can help sponsors activate studies faster, reach more languages, and collect cleaner, more representative data.”

Environmental Leadership: Sustainable Trials by Design

YPrime also received the Clinical Trials Arena Environmental Excellence Award for embedding sustainability into clinical trial execution. The company’s digital-first platforms—eCOA, IRT, and eConsent—replace paper-based processes, reduce site-dependent workflows, and minimize shipments and travel. Over multiple years, these product decisions, coupled with operational changes, have driven measurable progress:

87% reduction in printed trial documents over three years

100% reuse or recycling of clinical trial devices through circularity programs

Zero Scope 1 emissions achieved, with reductions across Scope 2 and 3

Sustainability integrated into supplier oversight, including a Supplier Code of Conduct

EcoVadis Bronze and CDP “B” ratings achieved in 2024



“At YPrime, doing good and doing well are not competing priorities—they are mutually reinforcing,” said Ian Lennox, CEO of YPrime. “We have embedded environmental responsibility, ethics, and human-centered values into our business strategy because clinical innovation and sustainable practices must go hand in hand. These awards recognize the work of our teams and partners who are helping build a more responsible, inclusive future for clinical research.”



These dual awards show YPrime’s leadership, following recent launches such as Advanced eCOA Oversight, Automated Data Change Forms (DCF), connected device integrations, and YPrime’s industry-leading approach to AI-supported eCOA localization. YPrime was also named a Leader in the Everest Group 2025 eCOA PEAK Matrix® Assessment and recognized as a Trailblazer in Patient Engagement.

