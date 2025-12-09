Alliance Solution Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of Intramodal to Expand Warehousing Capabilities in Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Solution Group (“Alliance”), a Novacap portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Intramodal Warehouses, a Quebec-based company specializing in warehousing services. This strategic transaction enhances Alliance’s footprint in Quebec and strengthens its ability to deliver integrated warehousing and logistics solutions to both existing and future customers.

The acquisition provides immediate access to warehousing infrastructure in Quebec and creates meaningful operational synergies with IntraPAK, a division of Alliance offering repackaging services in the beverage and food industries. This integration is expected to improve efficiency, reduce operational complexity, and streamline service delivery across the region.

“This acquisition marks a key milestone in Alliance’s continued growth,” said Dario Lopez, President of Alliance Solution Group. “Expanding our warehousing capabilities in Quebec supports our vision of offering comprehensive, value-added ancillary packaging and warehousing solutions to customers across Canada.”

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy,” said Christian B. Fabi, Partner at Novacap. “Alliance continues to build a strong and scalable platform, and this transaction reinforces its ability to deliver efficient and integrated services to its customer base.”

“We are excited about this next chapter,” said Michael-Anthony Rosati, COO at Intramodal Warehouses. “Joining Alliance opens new opportunities to scale our operations and continue delivering high-quality service with the support of a national platform.”

This transaction reflects Alliance’s continued investment in building a robust, responsive, and integrated network of value-added packaging and warehousing solutions across Canada.

About Alliance Solution Group

Founded in 1996, Alliance Solution Group is a leading Canadian value-added ancillary packaging and warehousing solution service provider.

Having delivered best-in-class services for more than 25 years to customers in the beverage and food industries, the company’s long-tenured staff brings a high level of industry knowledge, quality process controls, and expertise in club store and distribution regulations. Alliance’s differentiated services are upheld by its core values of quality, efficiency, reliability, and speed-to-market.

About Intramodal Warehouses

Founded in 2004, Intramodal Inc. specializes in intermodal transportation, providing reliable service from the Port of Montreal and major rail terminals including CN, CP, and CSX, as well as various container terminals. With a continuously growing fleet, Intramodal adapts to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The Intramodal Group established Intramodal Warehouses Inc., which now operates over 500,000 square feet of food-grade warehousing space on the Island of Montreal. This expansion has allowed the company to provide comprehensive logistics solutions by integrating transportation and storage services.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over CDN $15 billion in assets in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution.

