Rocket Lab Awarded R&D Funding from Canadian Space Agency to Develop New Reaction Wheel for Medium-Class Satellites

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has been awarded funding by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to develop a new medium-class reaction wheel, with targeted minimum angular momentum capacity of 25 Nms, designed to support 500kg – 1,000kg satellites with larger payloads operating in low Earth orbit and beyond.

Awarded through the CSA’s Space Technology Development Program to Rocket Lab’s Canadian subsidiary, the contract aims to accelerate the development of Canadian-designed and built space technologies and strengthen the domestic commercial supply chain. Rocket Lab was one of only 18 companies selected as a part of a broader $14.2 million CAD investment in Canadian space innovation. Rocket Lab will receive $999,951 CAD toward the development of the new reaction wheel which will be developed and qualified at Rocket Lab’s Toronto facility, which has been a cornerstone of Canada’s satellite hardware ecosystem for more than two decades.

President of Rocket Lab USA, Brad Clevenger said: “The space industry is rapidly evolving and so is the demand for reliable, flight-proven components for satellites of all sizes. We’re proud to support the CSA’s initiative by delivering a Canadian-designed, Canadian-built, cost-effective reaction wheel that builds on more than 20 years of flight heritage. Designed and manufactured in Toronto, this new product will expand our portfolio with a high-performance solution tailored for next-generation applications.”

Rocket Lab currently offers a portfolio of flight-proven and affordable reaction wheels that have flown in more than 300 satellites, ranging from 1kg CubeSats to spacecraft over 1,000 kg. The new reaction wheel will be developed to support larger and wider satellites that experience significant moments of inertia, enabling the Company to serve a growing market segment and deliver even more value as an end-to-end space systems provider.

Since acquiring Toronto-based Sinclair Interplanetary in 2020, Rocket Lab has significantly expanded its footprint in Canada, designing and delivering best-in-class satellite attitude determination and control hardware to spacecraft bound for the Low Earth Orbit, Geostationary orbits, the Moon and Mars.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

