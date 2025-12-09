Onfolio Holdings Begins Clearing Approximately $1.5 Million of Debt from Balance Sheet

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), a pioneer in pairing operating profits from digital businesses with the upside and staking yield from digital assets, announced that it has deployed proceeds from its initial tranche of financing and retired approximately $640,000 of seller notes from a previous acquisition on December 8, 2025. The Company has also begun the process to convert an additional $850,000 in seller notes into shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Debt Conversion”) in the coming weeks.

Upon completion of the Debt Conversion, Onfolio will clear approximately $1.5 million of debt from the balance sheet, saving the Company nearly $150,000 in annualized interest payment expenses. These actions, combined with Onfolio’s recent cryptocurrency purchases , significantly strengthen the Company’s financial position as it begins allocating capital to enhance its existing operating portfolio and restart its acquisition program.

“Eliminating $1.5 million of debt from our balance sheet is a key priority that reduces interest expense and further bolsters our financial position,” said Dom Wells, CEO of Onfolio. “We are executing on our near-term priorities with urgency and intention as we aim to start 2026 with a stronger, more resilient operating model built to capture asymmetric upside.

“As a reminder, our new $300 million financing facility supports the Company in five important ways. First, it allows us to generate recurring income from cryptocurrency yield. Second, it gives us exposure to potential upside in crypto prices. Third, it enables us to retire a substantial portion of our debt and cut interest expense. With the first three steps in motion, we are now turning our attention to steps four and five: investing additional capital to grow our existing portfolio and restarting our acquisition program.

“Taken together, these benefits improve profitability, fortify the balance sheet, and position Onfolio for meaningful growth. We expect to provide an update on our acquisition strategy soon.”

For a deeper look at Onfolio’s refined mission, please read the CEO’s recently published strategic roadmap at https://onfolio.com/more-than-dat/ .

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce and combines those cashflows with a digital asset treasury.

Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

