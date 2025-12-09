COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP), President & CEO Steve Budorick Interviewed by Advisor Access

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor Access spoke at length with Stephen E. Budorick, president and CEO.

Advisor Access: What sets COPT Defense apart from other REITs?

Stephen Budorick: COPT Defense’s business model focuses on owning properties and developable land (Defense/IT Properties) near key United States defense installations whose missions have been and continue to be Department of Defense (DOD) spending priorities such as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Missile Defense, R&D, Space, Cybersecurity and Cloud Computing…

AA: COPT Defense recently released 3Q 2025 results. What are some of the highlights?

SB: We delivered excellent results in 3Q 2025 and delivered 6.1% FFO per share growth over 3Q 2024. The key highlights from the quarter include:

Strong operating and financial results, which led us to raise guidance on a number of key metrics



Highly successful bond issuance along with other refinancings which provide $400 million of additional debt capital capacity to fund our external growth



Accretive capital deployment into Defense/IT Properties, which are 100% leased…



AA: Dividends per share have increased 10.9% since 2022. What has made this possible?

SB: Since 2022, COPT Defense has established a track record of dividend growth, which sets us apart from peers, as we are the only Office REIT to have raised the dividend in 2023 and 2024, and one of only two Office REITs in 2025 to date…

AA: What are some of the Company's recent acquisitions and how do they fit in with the Company's strategy?

SB: In September and October, we committed $72 million of capital to two new investments, bringing our year-to-date total to roughly $125 million, with another $125 million expected in 4Q 2025.

In October, we acquired Stonegate I, a 142,000 square foot Class A office building in the Westfields submarket in Chantilly, Virginia for $40 million, or $45 million including anticipated building capital over the next six years…

AA: What trends and factors support long-term growth and value creation?

SB: Our playbook to accomplish our strategy is to execute low-risk highly leased development, coupled with opportunistic acquisitions, while maintaining a strong, investment grade rated balance sheet…

