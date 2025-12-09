Magma Finance secures strategic funding to build the most adaptive liquidity engine on Sui

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magma Finance, the protocol building the most adaptive liquidity engine on Sui , is proud to announce the successful completion of its strategic funding round.





The investment is backed by industry leaders such as HashKey Capital, SNZ Holding, SevenX Ventures, Puzzle Ventures, and Topspin Ventures.

This round of fundraising also garnered significant support from key DeFi ecosystem partners and angel investors such as NAVI Protocol, which shows strong validation from established DeFi players bringing a total financing of $6,000,000.





In addition, Magma achieved #1 ranked DEX at Sui Demo Day and won multiple hackathons, reflecting strong validation and support from the Sui ecosystem and the broader DeFi community.

Solving the liquidity dilemma on Sui

Magma Finance is designed to align the interests of traders, governance participants, and liquidity providers. The protocol aims to deliver a DEX with the best user experience and capital efficiency in the ecosystem.

Despite Sui’s strong performance, the current DEX landscape suffers from fundamental capital inefficiencies. Traditional CLMMs (Concentrated Liquidity Market Makers) often result in fragmented liquidity and high management friction, leading to low returns for LPs and poor execution for traders.

Magma Finance addresses these critical bottlenecks through:

Consolidating fragmented liquidity: By aggregating idle capital, Magma increases market depth and boosts fee income for LPs.

Automating management friction: Removing the hassle of manual bin adjustments and making professional-grade market making accessible to retail users.

Streamlining asset launches: Magma introduces a highly efficient launch platform that allows new assets on Sui to bootstrap liquidity seamlessly.





Security first

By prioritizing user safety and protocol integrity, Magma Finance has successfully completed comprehensive security audits with top-tier firms Zellic and Three Sigma. These reports are publicly available and it ensures transparency and code robustness prior to our next major milestones.

About Magma Finance

Magma Finance is the adaptive liquidity layer on Sui. By solving the "Launch-and-Sustain" problem for assets, Magma provides a sustainable liquidity incentive engine that drives the next wave of DeFi adoption on Move.

Official links: