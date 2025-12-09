Miami, Florida, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United Kingdom rolls out its new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), many travelers are increasingly unsure whether they actually need one for their trip, where to apply, how to ensure it is approved quickly and easily, and other frequently asked questions, with thousands of Google searches.

This confusion has created a gap in the industry that many third-party companies, such as iVisa, are now filling by offering support with visa applications.

However, research shows a rise in search queries such as “third-party scams,” “iVisa scam,” “is my ETA legit”, and even specific ones such as “iVisa UK ETA legitimate”. This suggests widespread concern about the safety of third-party services, rather than actual issues with legit services themselves.

Several factors are driving this uncertainty:

The UK ETA is a new mandatory requirement .

. There are indeed some scam and copycat websites attempting to impersonate the government .

. Many travelers have never applied for an ETA and are unsure what the process entails.

and are unsure what the process entails. Guidance from official UK Government channels about the UK ETA has been limited.

In this environment, travelers are double-checking everything, from whether they can use a third-party website to verifying the validity of the ETA they received.

The challenge for travelers seeking third-party support is distinguishing between legitimate services with websites or apps that offer genuine assistance and strong approval outcomes, and scam websites that imitate government portals.

iVisa, for example, is a platform that has been operating since 2013 and has more than 1.4 million customers, is one of the established providers in this space.

The company employs clear green branding, in contrast to the government’s blue color scheme, and openly states that it is not affiliated with the UK government.

Even so, trustworthy platforms like iVisa operate in the same online environment as fraudulent sites that are designed to mislead travelers.

Why do travelers apply on the Government website

Plenty of travelers prefer to apply directly through the official government portal. It appeals to those who:

Want the lowest-cost option

option Are confident filling out forms on their own

Have simple travel plans

Prefer direct government interaction

Why choose a third-party visa website for visa and ETA applications



In an internal survey, 43% of travelers reported attempting to access the government site first before encountering issues such as payment errors, unclear process or instructions, or photo rejections.

For many, extra support means peace of mind, and travelers who opt for third-party assistance do so for:

1. Guided support that prevents costly mistakes

Applications often contain errors, such as incorrect passport numbers, mismatched names, or invalid photos.

Across 52 000+ reviewed applications in the last year, 17.1% required correction before being submitted to the UK system.

2. Real human help when needed

Some third-party platforms offer live customer service, multilingual assistance, and help when government systems request additional information, which can be particularly useful for older travelers or first-time ETA applicants.

3. Troubleshooting technical glitches

Payment failures, photo upload issues, and unexplained errors are common on government portals. Third-party reviewers assist in troubleshooting and reformatting documents.

4. Extra reassurance for travelers who need more certainty

Those with limited digital literacy, such as older adults, non-English speakers, or first-time travelers, often prefer guided support and more precise instructions. Travelers with more complex backgrounds also tend to seek professional help. This includes individuals who have experienced previous visa refusals, minor criminal records, or complex travel histories and feel they require expert guidance to avoid mistakes.

Roberto, a traveler from São Paulo, explains, “I knew my application would be looked at more closely because I had a past refusal, so I wanted help to make sure every detail was correct. Having someone walk me through the process made me feel more confident and less likely to make an error.”

5. Additional services they offer

You may wonder why people choose third-party services if they charge a separate fee from the official ETA cost. It’s pretty simple, third parties provide additional services like:

Human review and document validation

Multilingual support

Photo correction

Secure payment processing

Status tracking and reminders

Error prevention systems

Among 400+ surveyed travelers, 68% said the additional support reduced stress or prevented mistakes.



Answering common misconceptions about third-party ETA services

As more travelers search for help with the UK ETA, several misconceptions persist online. Here are the most common points of confusion and what travelers should be aware of.

Are ETAs valid if you apply through a third party?



Mostly yes. Companies like iVisa only assist with form completion, but the approval always comes from the government. If the traveler is applying through a trustworthy third-party, they can trust the ETA will be issued by the UK Home Office.

Is it legal to use a third-party website for my ETA?

Yes. It is fully legal to use a legitimate third-party service to apply for the UK ETA. Private platforms act as facilitators, helping travelers complete the form accurately, translate instructions, or troubleshoot technical issues.

They do not replace the government or issue the ETA themselves; instead, they must follow the same rules and processes as any other applicant. Millions of travelers worldwide utilize legitimate visa services each year for assistance with ETAs, visas, and entry permits.

How do you tell if a website is legitimate or a scam?



Scam websites often imitate government colours or layouts. Legitimate companies clearly indicate that they are private services and avoid government-style branding.

iVisa, for example, has been operating since 2013, utilizes distinct green branding, and openly states that it is not affiliated with the UK government.

Do third-party websites process ETAs faster?

No. Processing speed is controlled only by the UK Home Office. A legitimate provider cannot accelerate the decision, but usually offer shorter forms, and help prevent avoidable delays caused by errors or missing information.

Does using a third-party service increase my chances of approval?

No private company can influence the government’s decision, however, what reputable services can do is reduce mistakes, ensure documents meet requirements, and help travelers submit a complete application.

Is it safe to share my information with a third party?



Data protection standards vary. Travelers should always verify that payment pages are secure, company details are transparent, and reviews are verified.

Established platforms like iVisa invest in encrypted systems and secure processing to protect customer information, which helps travelers feel confident that their details are handled responsibly.

Two valid paths, different needs



The government website is ideal for experienced, confident, digitally savvy travelers.

Third-party platforms like iVisa are preferred by those who want assistance, clarity, scam protection, and help navigating technical or formatting issues.

As the UK ETA expands to more nationalities, traveler confusion is likely to continue—making clear, fact-based explanations essential for helping people choose the approach that fits their comfort level.

