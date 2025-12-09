PRESS RELEASE: CryptoUK Joins The Digital Chamber as part of Expanded Global Advocacy Network

Washington, DC, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Chamber (TDC) and CryptoUK today announced that CryptoUK will formally join The Digital Chamber, the largest digital asset and blockchain trade association in the United States, as part of an expanded global policy network. This move brings CryptoUK’s team, members, and policy expertise under The Digital Chamber umbrella and creates a unified, cross-border advocacy platform.



Bolstered by a new formal agreement, both entities share a mandate to advocate for responsible regulation that enables global blockchain and digital asset innovation to thrive while protecting consumers’ access to digital assets.





“We are proud to welcome CryptoUK under The Digital Chamber umbrella. This move strengthens our ability to champion the work our members are building and to advocate for them across global markets,” said Cody Carbone, CEO of the Digital Chamber.

“CryptoUK has always aspired to ensure we are driven by policy-led issues, member collaboration, and regulatory engagement. These are the core pillars of the organisation. In The Digital Chamber, we see a like-minded organisation with shared objectives and approach,” said Crypto UK’s Executive Director, Su Carpenter.





“This move will strengthen both organisations by enabling cross-jurisdictional knowledge sharing and access to broader resources. At a critical time for UK-US regulatory coordination, we see this as an important step forward for our members and the wider digital asset industry,” added Carpenter.





This development follows TDC’s State Network launch in November and marks the next step in TDC’s strategy to unify advocacy at the state, federal, and international levels.





“Effective digital asset policy requires borderless coordination, looking for opportunities in all governments and markets. CryptoUK is a proven leading voice in the UK, and we are excited to create such a strong bond to expand our global policy expertise,” Carbone added.





The Digital Chamber is a non-profit organization committed to promoting global blockchain adoption. We envision a fair and inclusive digital and financial ecosystem where everyone has the opportunity to participate. Access to digital assets is not merely a technological advancement but a fundamental human right, crucial for economic and social empowerment. Through targeted education, advocacy, and strategic collaborations with government and industry stakeholders, we drive innovation and shape policies that create a favorable environment for the blockchain technology ecosystem.



Major partners, projects and affiliates of The Digital Chamber include: CryptoUK, Digital Power Network, TDC’s Digital State Network, and the Bitcoin Treasury Council.





The UK’s leading trade association for crypto and digital assets since 2017, CryptoUK represents the digital asset sector, working with policymakers and market participants to shape balanced regulation and governance. It promotes industry growth through events, education, and advocacy, and serves as Secretariat for the Crypto and Digital Assets APPG.

