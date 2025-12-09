Assaia raises $26.6 million in Series B Funding to enhance global AI leadership in airport operations

ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assaia, the Zurich-based aviation technology company, has raised $26.6m in an oversubscribed Series B funding round, led by European investment firm Armira Growth (“Armira”), alongside existing investors. The additional capital raised will enable Assaia to continue to scale its AI platform globally and launch new solutions to further improve airport, airline and ground handler efficiency.

Assaia’s technology is designed to optimise the commercial aircraft turnaround process by providing real-time visibility and automation across apron operations. Its technology is already deployed at several major international hubs including New York JFK, London Heathrow, Dubai International and Toronto Pearson, helping reduce delays, improve on-time performance and enhance gate utilisation.

Armira’s backing underpins growing demand for AI-driven operational infrastructure across the aviation sector. As traffic volume surpasses pre-pandemic levels, human resources remain limited and operational margins tighten, airports and airlines are prioritising intelligent automation to improve resilience and increase efficiency. Assaia’s AI platform addresses these challenges by shortening turnaround times and enabling better planning across airside operations.

Christiaan Hen, CEO of Assaia, commented: “This investment signals a new phase of growth for Assaia, as airports and airlines increasingly look to AI for solutions to mounting operational challenges. With Armira’s backing, we are accelerating the rollout of new technologies and expanding our footprint to deliver measurable value in some of the world’s most complex airport environments.”

A portion of the new funding will support the launch of a next generation StandManager, a planning module that uses AI to optimise gate and stand assignments before aircraft land. This system enables more efficient gate usage and improves operational predictability within congested and high-volume environments.

Armira has a strong track record of scaling high-growth technology businesses. It was an early backer of companies such as osapiens, which raised $120 million in a round led by Goldman Sachs in 2024, and Wemolo, a visual AI-based parking management company expanding internationally. In addition to capital, Armira brings deep operational expertise and a network of more than 100 industry advisors, who will support Assaia’s long-term business objectives.

Christian Figge, Managing Partner at Armira Growth, said: “We focus on investing in resilient business models that demonstrate a distinct technological advantage, and Assaia exemplifies that. Its AI platform is already transforming airport operations and helping the aviation industry navigate some of its most complex challenges. We are excited to support Assaia’s next phase of growth and to help them scale a product that is truly resonating with a wide range of customers worldwide.”

Hen added: “Armira’s expertise supporting high-growth technology businesses will be a major asset as we continue to advance, ensuring that we are well positioned to take the next step forward. With Armira’s support, we can now strengthen existing results, accelerate adoption in key markets such as the U.S., and continue developing the tools the industry needs to improve performance while also reducing operational risk.”

About Assaia

www.assaia.com

Assaia is an aviation software company that is on a mission to use technology for the optimization of the aviation industry.



About Armira

www.armira.de/en/

Armira is a European investment holding specialising in partnerships with entrepreneur-led and family-owned hidden champions. Armira Beteiligungen is a licensed Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), supervised by German Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin).

