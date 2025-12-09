Keynes Digital Welcomes Sachin Telang as CTO

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynes Digital , the leading performance advertising partner for CTV, announced today the appointment of Sachin Telang as Chief Technology Officer. Telang will oversee technology, data science, engineering, and innovation initiatives as the company continues to scale its performance-driven CTV offering.

Telang brings nearly two decades of experience building advanced advertising and data platforms, with a background spanning ad tech architecture, data engineering, machine learning deployment, and large-scale system design. He has led complex technical transformations at Yahoo, Amobee, and SmartMedia Technologies, developing systems that improved clarity, accuracy, and actionable insight for marketers.

As CTO, Telang will strengthen the foundation of Keynes Digital’s technology stack, making reporting faster, insights clearer, and analytics more intelligent through advanced AI. His long-term focus is building a scalable and adaptable ecosystem that gives brands a deeper understanding of performance across CTV and non-clickable media.

“What made Keynes stand out to me was the combination of strong data, thoughtful innovation, and a team that genuinely cares about doing things the right way,” Telang said. “I’ve always believed technology should make things clearer and more meaningful for brands, and Keynes has been proving that in CTV for years. Joining the company and helping shape the next chapter, especially around scalable tech, AI, and deeper insights, felt like a natural fit.”

Telang’s appointment builds on ongoing momentum for Keynes Digital as more advertisers shift budgets to CTV and seek partners that can quantify the channel’s influence on revenue and customer growth. His leadership will support the company’s mission to deliver precise audience targeting, accountable measurement, and clear, intuitive reporting that helps brands move with confidence in a complex ecosystem.

“Sachin brings a steady, thoughtful approach to building technology that actually solves industry problems,” said Dan Larkman, Founder and CEO of Keynes Digital. “Our clients expect clarity, accuracy, and measurable impact from their CTV investment. Sachin’s experience strengthening data infrastructure and building systems that scale will be central to how we continue delivering that standard.”

“The biggest challenge in our industry is cutting through fragmented measurement and mixed attribution signals,” Telang added. “Marketers are tired of guessing. I want us to raise the bar for transparency by building tools that help brands test and learn quickly, reveal the real incremental story, and make CTV performance easier to trust and act on.”

About Keynes Digital

Keynes Digital, a leading Connected TV advertising partner, provides an audience-first approach to helping medium-sized, enterprise, and high-growth brands succeed in advertising on streaming television. Keynes utilizes artificial intelligence with a high-touch services layer and advanced reporting that measures the holistic impact on overall business metrics, including the direct impact on other paid channels, to deliver superior performance outcomes for brands.

Media Contact

Andrew Krepow

609-519-3037

andrew@broadsheetcomms.com