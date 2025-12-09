CarbonEnfo Launches Brytr Marketplace to Unlock the Full Value of Residential Solar Credits

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonEnfo , a cleantech company accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon economy, today announced the official launch of Brytr , the first consumer-focused blockchain marketplace designed to help residential and small business owners monetize their solar Renewable Energy Certificates (sRECs). Brytr connects homeowners generating sRECs with corporations looking to purchase verified, traceable assets that will help them meet their sustainability goals. (For more background on sRECs, see FAQ below)

Brytr automates the sREC process by connecting directly to a homeowner’s existing solar monitoring system, converting energy production into digital tokens that can be exchanged for cash, gift cards, service credits or other perks. This model incentivizes installers through revenue sharing while offering corporate buyers a smarter path to decarbonization with verifiable, high-integrity sREC data. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), more than 10 million U.S. homes will be equipped with solar panels by 2030, with the residential sREC market expected to exceed $1.2 billion annually.

Bringing Real-Time Transparency to the Carbon Market

“Today, an overwhelming majority of residential and small business solar system owners have no way to access, package or sell the credits they generate. Brytr solves this pain point,” said Mark Bell, co-founder of CarbonEnfo. “The industry is plagued by low-quality credits and traceability issues. By connecting these small producers with companies seeking verified, high-quality sRECs, we are helping to unlock the trapped value of this asset class, preventing fraud and giving corporate buyers the verifiable confidence they need to meet their climate goals.”

As a Web3 platform, Brytr leverages the energy-efficient Cardano blockchain for its security, scalability and interoperability. This blockchain-based approach creates an immutable, transparent ledger that tracks each sREC from generation through retirement, providing unprecedented verification.



Amid the recent collapse of the voluntary carbon market, in which more than 90% of offsets did not represent genuine carbon reductions , corporate buyers are pursuing a "flight to quality,” shifting investments toward high-integrity compliance assets like sRECs, which are based on metered, verified electricity generation (MWh). This auditable data point eliminates the market’s inherent "greenwashing" risk.

Corporate ESG Commitments Drive Demand

“Not only are we offering local, premium, fully traceable solar credits, we are creating engagement programs so that our corporate partners can close the loop with their employees and customers who own PV systems,” said Bell. “Given the blockchain underpinning our transactions, no one can match the complete traceability and transparency of these sRECs. More than that, we are helping companies drive loyalty, increase retention and create lasting impact.”

Cox Enterprises, one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, served as both an initial investor in CarbonEnfo and a critical launch partner for the Brytr platform. Cox conducted a pilot of the marketplace that doubled as an innovative employee engagement strategy by purchasing high-integrity sRECs directly from employees who own PV systems. By directly connecting corporate purchasing power to local employee solar generation, the pilot provided a powerful proof point that Brytr delivers a smarter path to decarbonization.

“At Cox, we are deeply committed to investing in innovative cleantech companies that offer transparent solutions to accelerate the global shift toward sustainability,” said Alex Pistner, Senior Director at Cox Cleantech, investment arm of Cox Enterprises. “CarbonEnfo is focused on the highly fragmented environmental credit sector, bringing residential solar credits online and onto the blockchain. This digital transformation is an essential step for driving progress in the clean energy market.”

FAQ

What’s an sREC?

A Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (sREC) is a market-based instrument representing the environmental property rights associated with one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity generated by a solar power system. When a solar system generates power, it creates two distinct sources of value: the physical electricity and a corresponding sREC, which serves as a certificate for that MWh of clean generation. Because green electricity cannot be tracked once it enters the grid, the sREC represents the legal and auditable "greenness" of the energy, often seen as a currency that puts a positive value on clean energy. Crucially, only the party that officially retires the sREC (takes it out of circulation) can legally claim the environmental benefits associated with clean power generation.

How does the Brytr platform work for residential sellers of sRECs?

Brytr is free for homeowners to join—no upfront costs, no monthly fees, no hidden charges. And signing up takes just a few minutes, with no hardware to install, no software to download. Once connected to the user’s home energy system, the platform operates on a simple transaction-based model, with Brytr retaining a service fee from each sREC sale to maintain the technology and support that makes the process seamless.

How many sRECs can I produce a year and how much money can I make?

Depending on system size, the average residential solar energy system can generate 7-10 sRECs per year, with the homeowner standing to gain up to $250 or more from their sREC sales given current exchange rates. Over the typical solar panel lifespan, homeowners can earn over $5,000 or more from their sREC sales—essentially a revenue stream that continues as long as their panels produce energy.

What states is the Brytr marketplace available?

CarbonEnfo is launching Brytr initially in voluntary sREC markets, with rollouts planned across Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. The platform is designed for residential solar owners who retain ownership of their sRECs; customers in certain regulated compliance markets such as Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania may have restrictions on sREC trading through their existing programs.

How does the two-sided marketplace work?

On the supply side, Brytr partners with solar installers who share in revenue from their customers’ sREC transactions, creating a natural acquisition channel. On the demand side, Brytr enables values-driven companies to engage their own employees and customers who own solar systems, closing the loop between corporate sustainability goals and stakeholder communities. This creates loyalty, drives retention and generates authentic environmental impact.

For corporate buyers interested in leveraging Brytr’s marketplace, visit https://carbonenfo.io . For homeowners, sign up and start monetizing your solar credits at https://brytr.us .

About CarbonEnfo

Founded in 2023 and based in Atlanta, CarbonEnfo is accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon economy by unlocking the value of renewable energy data. Incubated within Empower Energy Technology and backed by Cox Enterprises, CarbonEnfo combines a decade of solar industry expertise with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Its proprietary Brytr platform connects residential and small business solar owners with corporate buyers seeking verified, traceable renewable energy certificates.