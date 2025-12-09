Elektrobit Joins SDVerse to Advance Safe, Secure and Future-Ready Software-Defined Mobility

Global Automotive Software Leader Brings a Diverse Portfolio of Software Products & Services to the SDVerse Marketplace, Expanding Access to Technologies that Accelerate Vehicle Innovation

ERLANGEN, Germany and DETROIT, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elektrobit, a trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined-vehicle (SDV), today announced that it has joined SDVerse, the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace for software. By joining SDVerse, Elektrobit will offer its extensive portfolio of software solutions on the platform, expanding the range of its state-of-the-art software available to OEMs and suppliers and helping accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles.

With decades of experience in automotive software, Elektrobit bridges engineering excellence and innovation for global automakers. Its diverse portfolio − spanning operating systems, middleware, embedded software, digital cockpit solutions, engineering services, and development workflows – enables OEMs to shorten development cycles and deliver new in-vehicle experiences faster.

Elektrobit’s participation will enable SDVerse marketplace members to discover and procure proven software products and services including the following core product lines:

EB corbos: Adaptive AUTOSAR middleware, open-source operating systems, AUTOSAR middleware for Android.

EB tresos: AUTOSAR-compliant basic software, operating systems and configuration tools for ECUs.

EB robinos: Hardware-agnostic software components for automated driving and ADAS integration.

EB zoneo: Scalable, safe and secure in-vehicle communication solutions.

EB zentur: End-to-end automotive cybersecurity solutions.



Additionally, Elektrobit’s engineering & integration services include:

ECU development and AUTOSAR integration.

ADAS and automated driving software development.

Connected vehicle backend and cloud infrastructure.

User experience design (including Alexa and Android Automotive integration).

Verification and validation services.

Cybersecurity maintenance for lifecycle support.

All this is available through a single, transparent platform. This collaboration will simplify how automakers and suppliers discover and source Elektrobit’s proven software solutions, helping them shorten development cycles and bring next-generation vehicles to market faster. By joining SDVerse, Elektrobit advances its vision of empowering automakers worldwide as the trusted partner in the transition to software-defined mobility.

“More than ever before, collaboration is the catalyst for change” said Christoph Herzig, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director of Elektrobit. “By joining SDVerse, we are embracing a new, open way of doing business – one that will allow us to share Elektrobit’s software expertise more broadly and co-create value with innovators across the automotive ecosystem. The transition toward software-defined mobility must be a collaborative effort, and through SDVerse we aim to help automakers deliver smarter, safer, and more sustainable vehicles.”

"Software now defines the pace of innovation in mobility," said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. "With Elektrobit joining the SDVerse marketplace, our ecosystem gains one of the most experienced and forward-thinking innovators in automotive software. Together, we're enabling OEMs, Tier-1s, and software providers to discover, evaluate, and source software solutions services faster within a single transparent space. This is how the industry reduces complexity, scales collaboration, and accelerates the shift to software-defined mobility."

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is the trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined vehicle (SDV). With over 35 years of award-winning automotive software expertise, Elektrobit’s innovative portfolio and comprehensive SDV ecosystem empower OEMs, Tier 1s, along with ODMs and Big Tech to build future-ready solutions with speed and confidence. Its SDV building blocks include operating systems, middleware, embedded software, digital cockpit solutions, engineering services, and development workflows - driving faster innovation and seamless integration across the vehicle lifecycle. Elektrobit software powers over five billion devices in more than 630 million vehicles worldwide. It is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of AUMOVIO.

About SDVerse

SDVerse is the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace purpose-built for software. Backed by Founding Members General Motors, Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse streamlines how OEMs, Tier 1s, and software providers develop, discover, evaluate, and procure automotive software, tools, and services. By reducing friction, enabling faster sourcing, and expanding visibility across the value chain, SDVerse helps companies bring software-defined vehicles to market faster. Open, standard-agnostic, and built for industry collaboration, SDVerse is designed to accelerate innovation across the entire automotive ecosystem. Learn more at www.sdverse.auto.

