Driehaus Capital Management Goes Live on Modern Unified Ridgeline Platform

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeline, the first front-to-back platform for investment managers, today announced that Driehaus Capital Management is the latest customer to go live on its platform. With decades of investment excellence spanning a diverse range of strategies, Driehaus chose Ridgeline to consolidate operations and workflows across eleven business departments on a unified, real-time data foundation, positioning the firm for accelerated growth.

Driehaus manages active equity and multi-asset strategies on behalf of institutional investors including pension plans, endowments, foundations, family offices, and wealth advisors. The firm oversees more than $25B in assets under management. Driehaus’ team combines institutional-grade infrastructure with the agility and focus of a boutique firm, making Ridgeline a key partner to help deliver tailored client service at scale, without adding manual processes.

“We believe Ridgeline is a great partner for us as we continue to grow. The Ridgeline platform enables Driehaus to remain focused on delivering superior investment results for our clients.” - Steve Weber, Driehaus Capital Management, President and CEO

On Ridgeline, Driehaus brings together portfolio management, complex trading, CRM, accounting, reporting, and compliance — replacing siloed tools and enabling faster end-to-end execution. The platform supports U.S. and international equities, derivatives, fixed income, and term loans, while Ridgeline’s AI-enabled capabilities help eliminate repetitive tasks and move the firm from reactive workflows to proactive insights.

“Ridgeline is simplifying our systems by combining multiple applications into one platform. The native cloud micro service architecture will eliminate time consuming legacy system upgrades. I am confident they have the technical expertise to provide a robust and highly secure system that will grow with our business.” - Gary Wesoloski, Driehaus Capital Management, CTO

To power Driehaus’ global equities strategies and the real-time expectations of clients, Ridgeline provides a scaled support model to span 24x6 global trading hours, integrates reporting and client communications, and delivers a unified view across all asset classes, including fixed income. These capabilities enable Driehaus to run high-velocity global desks with institutional-grade controls, accelerating time-to-execution without compromising precision or compliance.

“Driehaus embodies the type of forward-looking firm we build for. Their high-performance, collaborative culture aligns closely with our own, making this a true long-term relationship. Their partnership and feedback have been invaluable in shaping a system that removes operational friction and enables teams to focus on performance. We’re committed to investing alongside Driehaus for the long term as our platform scales to support more investment managers globally.” - Dave Blair, CEO, Ridgeline

The implementation focused on low-risk cutover and day-one readiness across front-, middle-, and back-office users, with rigorous workflow validation and de-risked data migration. This transition enables Driehaus to scale efficiently and confidently, sustaining the high-performance culture that drives its success while minimizing operational complexity.

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the first front-to-back system of record for investment managers. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co-founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday), the company was created to modernize an industry held back by outdated, disconnected technology. Powered by a single, real-time data set and embedded AI, Ridgeline helps firms automate complexity, accelerate collaboration, and deliver tailored client experiences at scale, without added headcount or risk. Ridgeline is headquartered in Lake Tahoe, with offices in New York, Reno, and the Bay Area, and is recognized by Fast Company as a “Best Workplace for Innovators,” by Frost & Sullivan as a “Technology Innovation Leader,” and by The Software Report as a “Top 100 Software Company.”

