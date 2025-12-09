ButcherJoseph & Co. Advises SGPS/ShowRig on Its Acquisition of Niscon Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, MO – December 2025 – ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to SGPS/ShowRig (“SGPS”), a global leader in entertainment rigging, staging, automation, and custom fabrication, on its acquisition of Niscon Inc., a Canada-based innovator in advanced motion-control software and automation systems.

This strategic move, led by SGPS President Ned Collett, brings together two of the most respected names in the industry—organizations whose technologies and capabilities have powered many of the world’s most complex and visually captivating productions. Niscon, best known for its Raynok Motion Control System, will operate as a division of SGPS/ShowRig, enhancing the company’s integrated offering across touring productions, film and television, festivals, permanent installations, and other live-event environments.

"This is a natural evolution of the long-standing partnership between SGPS/ShowRig and Niscon," said Collett. "For years, our touring clients, including some of the biggest names in the industry, have relied on Niscon's Raynok software to execute show-stopping automation. Niscon’s reputation for reliability and technical excellence aligns perfectly with our legacy of engineering excellence. By bringing this technology in-house, we can offer our clients a truly integrated and powerful solution that will push the boundaries of what's possible.”

The integration will be guided by Niscon owner Denis Lefrancois, with co-founder & CEO Joseph Jeremy continuing in a senior leadership role and Raynok software architect Peter Sinkner remaining as a consultant.

“SGPS has long been recognized for engineering excellence and a commitment to pushing creative boundaries,” said Tristan Tahmaseb, Director at ButcherJoseph & Co. “Bringing Niscon’s industry-leading motion-control technology and software capabilities in-house strengthens that legacy and positions the company for its next chapter of innovation. We are proud to support SGPS in a transaction that enhances its technical depth and strategic reach across global entertainment markets.”

The acquisition represents a continuation of SGPS’s decades-long leadership in entertainment technology. By integrating Niscon’s motion-control expertise with SGPS’s extensive network, design capabilities, and fabrication resources, the combined organization will deliver a unified, highly efficient platform for clients seeking precision, reliability, and creativity at scale.

“This partnership enhances SGPS’s ability to deliver comprehensive turnkey solutions while preserving the entrepreneurial, engineering-driven spirit that has defined both companies,” said Robert Reavis, Director at ButcherJoseph & Co. “We were honored to work alongside the SGPS leadership team and are excited to see how this combination elevates the standard for automation and production technology globally.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Scottsdale, and Washington, D.C.

About SGPS/ShowRig

SGPS/ShowRig has the ingenuity, equipment, and experience to ensure projects succeed. Since its inception in 1974 by Eric W. Pearce, the SGPS/ShowRig companies have been at the forefront of entertainment technology and continue to excel at pulling off the impossible for concert, film, and television production clients. We pride ourselves in our ability to understand and adapt to the unique needs of the entertainment industry and to provide innovative solutions.

With seven locations across the U.S. (Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Nashville, TN; and New Orleans, LA) fully stocked with the best equipment to get the job done and staffed with the most creative people in the industry, SGPS/ShowRig can handle a wide array of planning and design, custom fabrication, automation, product rental, and installation needs.

SGPS/ShowRig clients include some of the biggest names in entertainment, such as musical acts blink-182, Kenny Chesney, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, KISS, Motley Crue, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Brandy, Monica, as well as numerous award-winning and well-known film and television productions.





About Niscon Inc.

Niscon has been Engineering the Art of Movement with its Raynok Motion Control System since 2001. Over the last 25 years the company has delivered over 400 installations worldwide in theatres, concert venues, TV studios, nightclubs, sports arenas, architectural installations, ballrooms, convention centers, and touring systems. Learn more about Niscon at www.niscon.com or suite of products at www.raynok.com .

