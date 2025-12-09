Bonterra Unveils Event Ambassador Fundraising, a First-of-its-Kind Feature Set Turning Nonprofit Influence into Real-Time Intelligence

Austin, TX, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonterra, the leader in social impact technology, today launched Event Ambassador Fundraising , a major new capability within its OneCause auction and event fundraising product. Designed for the modern giving economy, the feature set gives nonprofits something never offered before: a real-time, data-rich view into the true impact of their ambassadors and supporters. This integrated feature set helps nonprofits see the full impact of their top event supporters.

Whether it’s board members filling tables, honorees inspiring donations, or committee leaders securing sponsors, nonprofits can now quantify every ambassador’s contribution and influence as it happens. The Event Ambassador Fundraising capability brings all that insight into one place, connecting every donation, ticket, sponsorship, procured auction item, and raffle purchase back to the ambassador who inspired it.

For an industry long dependent on manual spreadsheets and fragmented tools, this represents a transformational shift.

“Tech has reshaped every corner of fundraising except one—the ambassador,” said Scott Brighton, CEO of Bonterra. “Every nonprofit leader knows those key event ambassadors who make things happen like the ones filling tables, calling sponsors, and rallying their networks, but until now, their impact lived in the shadows. Event Ambassador Fundraising changes that by turning supporter-driven outreach into measurable, actionable insight—helping nonprofits celebrate their fundraising leaders and raise more for their missions.”

What Makes Event Ambassador Fundraising Different

With Event Ambassador Fundraising, Bonterra is introducing the only configurable system that connects event revenue with ambassador influence in one place. Nonprofits finally have a scalable way to measure and recognize their ambassadors’ influence in the following ways:

Unified revenue attribution across all event activity – tickets, donations, sponsorships, auction items and proceeds, and raffles.

Configurable crediting rules that support board, honoree, collaborative, competitive, and committee-led fundraising models.

Real-time visibility into ambassador influence, participation trends, and total impact.

Integrated ambassador pages designed specifically for event fundraising—not retrofitted from peer-to-peer tools.

Recognition tools that spotlight ambassadors during campaigns and events.

How It Works

With Event Ambassador Fundraising, nonprofits identify ambassadors such as board members, honorees, or committee leaders and provide each with a personal fundraising page to share with their networks. As supporters buy tickets, donate, bid, or sponsor through an ambassador’s influence, the platform automatically credits that revenue. Organizations gain real-time insights into ambassador performance, without spreadsheets or manual reconciliation.

Early adopters are already seeing the impact:

“Event Ambassador Fundraising is a game changer! It saves me so much time and eliminates much of the manual work I was doing before. It gives me clear visibility into our ambassadors’ fundraising efforts and makes it easy for them to track their own progress,” said Layla Cline, Manager of Relationship Events at Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia.

By giving nonprofits real-time visibility into who’s driving participation and generosity, Event Ambassador Fundraising helps organizations strengthen supporter relationships, recognize meaningful contributions, and raise more at their events.

For more information, visit the Event Ambassador Fundraising solution page .

Strengthening the Bonterra Network

Event Ambassador Fundraising also represents Bonterra’s latest investment in the Bonterra Network, the largest relational network in social good. By tying ambassador influence directly into the Network, nonprofits gain richer relational data, more accurate visibility into donor behavior, and a unified source of truth that improves everything from event strategy to year-round fundraising. This launch further strengthens Bonterra’s vision of building the most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for social impact.

