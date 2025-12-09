Vita Coco Becomes Official Hydration Partner of Rush Soccer in New Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), America’s leading coconut water brand, today announced a new partnership with Rush Soccer, the world’s largest youth soccer organization. Through this collaboration, Vita Coco becomes the Official Hydration Partner of Rush Soccer, supporting players, coaches, and families with cleaner, and naturally hydrating options at a time when youth sports are shifting away from beverages that contain many artificial ingredients.

Rush Soccer’s network spans more than 55,000 players across the United States and over 50 countries worldwide. The partnership gives Vita Coco direct access to one of the most engaged youth soccer communities on the planet, helping fuel the next generation of athletes with products that help them stay hydrated and promote everyday wellness.

The partnership will include national product integration across Rush tournaments, hydration stations at key events, custom content highlighting healthy performance habits, and grassroots activations that elevate the experience of Rush families. Vita Coco and Rush Soccer will collaborate to make this one of the most visible hydration partnerships in youth sports.

“Rush Soccer shares our commitment to helping the next generation play, grow, and stay healthy. We believe young athletes deserve a beverage option that keeps up with their performance needs without the artificial dyes and colors,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “This partnership lets us bring that effort to life with one of the most passionate youth sports communities in the country.”

Justin Miller, CEO of Rush Soccer, said the partnership emphasizes Rush’s commitment to putting athlete health first.

“Hydrating players makes a real difference in performance and recovery,” Miller said. “Our families want healthier options, and Vita Coco delivers. We’re excited to bring a partner into Rush Nation that understands what young athletes need to train, compete, and grow.”

With 3.5 times the electrolytes versus the leading sports drink*, Vita Coco’s expansion into sports performance reflects the company’s mission of providing healthy and nutritious products that are better for consumers and the world by providing players with a better fitness fuel, without added artificial dyes and coloring.

The partnership debuts at nationwide Rush events beginning in 2026, with extended programming and visibility rolling out throughout the year.

*Vita Coco Original Coconut Water has 1149mg of electrolytes per 500ml; the leading sports drink has ~292mg of electrolytes per 500ml

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more. For more information, visit www.vitacoco.com .

About Rush Soccer

Rush Soccer is the largest youth soccer organization in the world, with more than 60,000 players in 50 countries. Comprised of over 175 clubs worldwide, Rush Soccer is recognized for its commitment to player development, community leadership, and opportunities that span from the grassroots level to the highest level of the sport. Learn more at www.rushsoccer.com .

